Miss going to the cinema because of the pandemic. Well LG understands your pains, which is why it just put out what it calls the Extreme Home Cinema. It sounds cutting-edge and extreme doesn’t it? Well, for good reason too because it costs the equivalent of a small cinema.

LG’s Extreme Home Cinema is a wall-sized display line that redefines the luxury home theatre experience. It marks the first-ever Direct View LED (DVLED) display series designed specifically for high-end residential installations.

The tech giant’s foray into the super-luxury residential display segment is due to a combination of factors. It utilises the company’s years of building premium consumer electronics along with an understanding of affluent consumers. It’s deep expertise as an innovator of DVLED technologies is also on display (literally) with its impressive line-up of screens.

The LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema is unlike any other residential display technology. The line-up includes displays up to 325-inches as well as 4K and 8K models. They use up to 2 million to 33 million individual diodes (depending on resolution). Buyers not only get deliver superb performance with exceptional brightness, years of residential lifespan but also incredible viewing angles and a very high colour gamut even in rooms with lots of windows and high ambient light.

Notably, Direct-View LED technology is visibly and fundamentally different from “LED TVs,” which are actually LCD TVs with LED backlighting to boost brightness. Direct View LED technology images are created directly by the LED diodes and provide high contrast ratio and brightness, creating some of the most vivid images available in a video display today.

Cinema At Home

LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema offers seamless 16:9 displays in sizes ranging from 81 inches to 325 inches diagonal, as well as UltraStretch video wall-style installations that deliver a seamless 32:9 display ideal for windowing multiple video sources such as live sports.

Still, the prospect of plastering a wall-sized display in your home won’t come cheap. If you have the space to spare and want to convert your hall into your own private cinema, the top-of-the-line 325-inch DVLED will set you back US$1.7 million (S$2.28m).

This is probably why LG is offering its Extreme Home Cinema displays exclusively through a new custom-installation program. The displays start from US$70,000 (S$94k) and come equip with features such as LG’s unique webOS technology. Via this feature, simple things like artwork can be stored on the display without the need of WiFi.

LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Displays can also interface with webOS-compatible content management systems to enable multi-window viewing. Despite the cool features and ginormous display, having a screen like this in your home is undoubtedly for serious film afficionados. We fully expect those getting one to charge admission for every viewing to ensure an optimal return of investment.

(Images: LG Electronics)