With the Barbie movie came the influx of everything pink leading to the iconic ‘Barbiecore’ trend. We saw fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands collaborating with Mattel, releasing collections comprising the signature pink colour and/or the iconic doll. Think Zara x Barbie, Fossil x Barbie, NYX x Barbie, the list is pretty much never-ending! Similarly, Caviar, who is known for customising tech gadgets, is now hopping on the trend by releasing some cool Barbiecore phone designs. After all, who doesn’t love a good mash-up of tech and pop culture?

For the uninitiated, Caviar recently unveiled its latest lineup titled ‘#Barbiecore’ and, you guessed it, it consists of a pink makeover of the latest (and some upcoming) smartphones. Hint: the biggest upcoming smartphone will also be getting a transformation!

So without further ado, let us take a look at what Caviar is offering with its Barbiecore phone designs.

What is Caviar’s ‘#Barbiecore’ collection all about?

The all-new Caviar Barbiecore collection will feature three (technically four) gadgets that have undergone a pink transformation, complete with the customary gold and diamond embellishments. The devices that will receive this glow-up include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, the yet-to-be-released Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and the Watch Series 9.

The foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5 Caviar edition incorporates a fluffy faux fur pom-pom, with the design of Barbie’s iconic shoe being intricately laser-engraved onto the golden panel. The back of the device will also be adorned with 49 dazzling rubies.

Coming to the iPhones, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Caviar version will boast an arrangement of 61 Swarovski crystals circling the camera island while the rear panel will feature dark pink (read: burgundy) alligator skin texture. Caviar’s signature touch of luxury will also be evident from the 24K gold accents on the camera frame, the device’s edges and the stiletto design.

For the Apple Watch Series 9, a specially crafted 316L stainless steel casing, featuring a coating of Rose Gold PVD, will be used. The watch will also feature decorative bolts, a clasp and a rotating button all adorned in a luxurious gold hue. The watch will come with a dark pink/burgundy rubber strap.

What will Caviar’s #Barbiecore phone and watch designs be priced at?

All three designs by Caviar will be available in extremely limited quantities, being restricted to just 99 units for each variant. The Apple Watch Series 9 is priced at USD 1,900, the starting cost for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 customisation is USD 8,560, and the iPhone 15 Pro will be priced at USD 7,990. Additionally, Caviar has also introduced a #Barbiecore edition for the iPhone 14 Pro, which is available at a cost of USD 7,270.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Caviar)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which smartphones can be customised by Caviar as per the Barbiecore trend?

The devices that will receive Caviar’s Barbiecore transformation include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and the yet-to-be-released Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max and Watch Series 9.

-Is iPhone 15 Pro available in a Barbiecore design?

Yes, both the iPhone 15 pro and the iPhone 15 pro max will be available in Caviar’s new Barbiecore collection.