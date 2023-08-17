It was only in late 2022 when ChatGPT made its public debut as a free-to-use AI chatbot, positioning itself as the next big evolution in technology. At the time of writing this, it has become an integral part of businesses. From writing poems to completing essays and managing customer services, ChatGPT has created quite a stir with its free GPT 3.5 version. OpenAI later released a superior iteration with GPT 4 and monetised it. OpenAI’s GPT 4 was also integrated with Microsoft’s Windows OS and its Edge web browser, making it a lot more accessible to the masses. Now, the world is ready to see its next big iteration, which brings us to ChatGPT 5

The next evolution of the popular AI chatbot is expected to bring some notable changes. As people were quite impressed with GPT 4, they have now begun wondering about GPT 5 and its role in furthering the cause of the AI chatbot, especially in a world where it now has formidable rivals from Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

While OpenAI is yet to make any big revelations about GPT 5, we take a look at all the information that has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Is ChatGPT 5 coming?

The next generational upgrade for ChatGPT is certainly a possibility in the future but there’s been no official word on it from its creator. As of today, OpenAI is rumoured to be working on the GPT 5 model though the developers have not begun training the language model. OpenAI’s Sam Altman has confirmed that his teams aren’t working on GPT 5 at the moment owing to the lack of Nvidia GPUs, the computer component necessary for running and training these language models.

Additionally, working on a generation update to generative AI (no pun intended) requires time and in OpenAI’s case, that could take up to two years. For example, the free version of ChatGPT that is accessible to everyone today is based on GPT 3.5, which was released in 2020. Similarly, while work began on GPT 4 in 2021, it was only in 2023 that ChatGPT actually received the updated language model. Based on that history, we can expect to see ChatGPT 5 release in 2025 at the earliest.

Then there’s the cost of it all. As you can imagine, training these AI chatbots costs a lot of money. OpenAI currently has to pay USD 700,000 on a daily basis to just keep ChatGPT running and the costs of training these models will only add to the figure. A recent report estimated that OpenAI’s daily losses are mounting to such an extent that it could end up declaring bankruptcy by the end of 2024. Other than the software part, OpenAI also needs access to high-end GPUs for training and if you know a thing or two about computers, GPUs don’t come cheap.

Hence, as of now, there’s no official update on ChatGPT 5 and those interested in working with the latest generative AI chatbots will have to do with the services of ChatGPT 4, at least for the near future.

Where do things stand with OpenAI’s chatbot today?

Rapid developments in artificial intelligence have come to the limelight with these AI chatbots. The world too has started warming up to generative language model-based applications. Other than OpenAI, every other software firm is working on its own LLM (Large Language Model) that intends to make computers replicate human language and offer solutions to queries in a more ‘human way’. Google’s Bard is one of those free-to-use AI chatbots relying on Google’s search engine data and in most scenarios, has shown to be just as effective as ChatGPT. You also have Microsoft’s Bing Chat, which too is free to use and relies on the latest GPT 4 model.

For OpenAI though, the focus remains on the quality of the product rather than the urgency to release the newest edition just for the sake of it. Not to mention, OpenAI is quite open (again, no puns intended) about the quality of service you get from its products. The free version of ChatGPT, called ChatGPT 3.5, is accessible to everyone but is limited in its capabilities and restricted by resources. It’s slower to respond and the outcomes may not be the best of what generative AI has to offer in 2023. Think of it as a demo version that can help lure users to the paid version.

Speaking of the paid version, ChatGPT 4 is available via a subscription plan and offers several improvements over GPT 3.5. At a price of USD 20 per month, ChatGPT 4 subscribers get to play/work with a chatbot that is better at logical reasoning, has more knowledge about our world (only until 2021), and, as per its creators, harbours the ability to understand images and graphs. It can even process 25,000 words at a time, thereby making it a great tool for cross-checking documents.

That said, the subscription price is unusually high for a fairly new AI tool. As a result, most people are elusive of ChatGPT 4’s features. Additionally, while it’s said to be skilled enough to understand images and graphs, ChatGPT 4 is yet to showcase that ability, which means it’s not running at its full potential.

What new features will ChatGPT 5 have?

As of writing this piece, ChatGPT 5 is still a figment of our imagination and until OpenAI is more vocal about what it can bring to the table, all we can do is speculate.

Possibility of understanding audio/video

Some of the biggest advancements made by GPT 4 were its multimodal capabilities. It can theoretically understand images and graphs (emphasis on theoretically). With GPT 5, we expect OpenAI to work on its ability to understand audio and video. This could be a game-changer for a creator community seeking a smart tool that can help with basic tasks like sorting video timelines and choosing background scores.

Better knowledge

ChatGPT 5 could also feature an enhanced knowledge database that helps it come up with better answers to tough questions. Users should be able to get correct responses to scientific theories and lesser-known subjects as well.

AGI

AGI or Artificial General Intelligence could bring another evolution to our lives, making AI an integral part of our everyday functioning. With AGI, you will be able to tell your chatbot that you are baking a pizza tonight and the chatbot will do the rest. It will order all the items for the recipe based on your dietary restrictions and get them delivered to your address even before you reach home from work.

Or, it can simply keep an eye on your toddler while you are away from home, manage the room temperature for the baby and keep the surveillance cameras pointed in the right direction to keep you updated. The possibilities of AGI coming to GPT 5 are slim but if there’s a sliver of hope, it can take ChatGPT’s popularity through the roof. Think of it as your personal assistant on whom you can offload all of your life’s menial tasks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is ChatGPT 5 launching?

– ChatGPT 5 is yet to be announced by OpenAI.

What will be the features of ChatGPT 5?

– ChatGPT 5 is expected to bring in Artificial General Intelligence, better knowledge of the world and the ability to understand audio and video.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Pexels and Unsplash/Emiliano Vittoriosi and Andrew Neel)