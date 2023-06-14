With 360° sound offering state-of-the-art listening experience, the Devialet Mania represents one of the best portable smart speakers around. Now, it’s also set to become this summer’s most covetable item with new seasonal colours.

The acoustic engineering brand has dropped new Seasonal Colour Exclusive Editions of Devialet Mania. Now while on the colour, sound and colour don’t seem to have much in common, both are intrinsically linked in the world of acoustics.

Colour of sound, also known as the “noise spectrum,” refers to how much energy flows at different sound frequencies. Dedicated to delivering transformative sound in unique packages, Devialet took inspiration from this concept to develop Seasonal Colours Exclusive Editions for a truly emotive listening experience.

Music & Colours To Fit The Mood

The two colours crafted by Devialet for the Mania are Sunset Rose and Sandstorm. The former is inspired by the energy transition felt at the end of the day as the sky changes colours, while the latter is an ode to the untamed beauty of mineral landscapes, where time feels suspended and imagination runs wild. Both colours echo Devialet Mania’s dazzling stereo sound through thoughtful, luxury design.

Additionally, each Seasonal Colour has inspired a musical playlist that reflects the poetry of the colours of sound. For Sunset Rose, Devialet has crafted Pink Noise, which, sounding like a waterfall, is not only often used to tune loudspeaker systems in professional audio, but is one of the most commonly observed signals in biologicadevialel systems. Like a steady rain, wind rustling through trees, or waves on a beach, Pink Noise will provide the perfect chill out playlist for a truly relaxing experience.

For Sandstorm, Brownian noise decreases in intensity by 6 dB per octave (20 dB per decade), and, when heard, has a “damped” or “soft” quality compared to white and pink noise. Presenting a low roar resembling a waterfall or heavy rainfall, Brownian noise provides Mania with pure tranquillity.

Class-Leading Technologies

With the added burst of colour, the exclusive editions feature the industry-leading proprietary technologies embedded in Devialet Mania, delivering the same expansive 360° sound, for a state-of-the-art listening experience in a compact, portable form.

ASC (Active Stereo Calibration) uses four microphones and embedded intelligence capabilities to allow the Mania to automatically adapt the audio rendering to suit its surroundings. When the speaker is placed in the centre of a room, 360° stereo mode is automatically activated. If positioned near a wall, two full-range speakers at the rear kick into gear to seamlessly reinforce the two speakers at the front, creating a wide and powerful soundstage for unrivalled, on-the-go listening.

The speakers are kitted with four full-range drivers and two SAM-powered sub-woofers (Speaker Active Matching) in a push-push configuration. This allows the speaker to produce powerful stereo sound at frequencies as low as 30Hz and as high as 20,000 Hz, demonstrating yet another triumph in audio innovation by the company’s team of expert engineers.

Additionally, alongside the new and exclusive Seasonal Colours, Devialet has also revealed a Devialet Mania Cocoon, a custom-design sleeve that seamlessly moulds to fit the portable smart speaker. The accessory comes with a woven logo shoulder strap and rubber handle for further personalisation.

(Images: Devialet)