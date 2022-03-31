Dyson Steps Into Wearable Technology With New Air Purifying Headphones

The world knows of the technological expertise of Dyson.

A big name in the world of hair dryers, vacuums and lamps, the company has been known to step into other areas such as air purifiers and lighting. In fact they also toyed with the idea of an electric car not too long ago. Now though, Dyson has unveiled a pair of nifty air purifying headphones.

The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones marks the brand’s first step into the realm of wearable tech. Reportedly the company took six years and 500 prototypes to create the new headphones. But it also brings together the brand’s 30 years of expertise in airflow, filtration, and motors technologies as well as its understanding of indoor and outdoor air quality.

So what exactly is it?

Well it’s as advertised. It’s a set of noise cancelling, high fidelity over-ear headphones which also doubles up as an air purifier. It not only delivers immersive sound to the ears, but also purified airflow to the nose and mouth. It’s a nifty gadget that simultaneously tackles noise and air pollution at one go.

To ensure its up to the task, Dyson has equipped its air-purifying headphones with air compressors in each ear cup, which filters, and channels purified air to the wearers mouth and nose via a clip-on visor. The headphones itself are equipped with Bluetooth active noise cancelling technology, delivering high-fidelity audio to the ears.

One can certainly imagine the targeted audience Dyson hopes to entice with its new air purifying headphones. Basically city dwellers who want their own privacy and music as well as clean air on their daily commute.

“Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport,” explains Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer. “The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high- performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps. After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere.

The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones have been engineered by teams across the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, and China, with a particular focus on software on our Southeast Asia campuses. It will be available globally from Autumn 2022.

(Images: Dyson)