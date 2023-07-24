Elon Musk Rebrands Twitter; the App is Now Known as X

Elon Musk has also bought the domain, X.com, linking it to Twitter

Elon Musk, known for his fascination with the letter “X,” has taken a significant step in rebranding the popular social media platform Twitter. In a recent announcement, Musk revealed that he has renamed Twitter as “X” and aims to promote it as an “everything app.” This change aligns with his past businesses, as the letter “X” has been a prominent feature in names such as SpaceX and a Tesla SUV model, as well as the original name of Paypal, which was X.com. Musk’s affinity for the letter “X” is evident in his decision to reinvigorate the domain, X.com, which now redirects to the social media platform.

Through Twitter, Musk informed his followers about the rebranding initiative and the impending removal of the Twitter brand. The familiar blue bird logo, representing Twitter’s identity, will be replaced with a new logo reflecting the letter “X.”

On the social media app, Musk also tweeted, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make [it] go live worldwide tomorrow.” The new emblem is said to “embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique,” Musk adds.

As he continues to embrace the letter “X” in his ventures, he aims to bring the “X-Factor” to the newly rebranded platform, promoting it as a comprehensive and versatile app. With his track record of innovative and ambitious projects, many are eagerly anticipating the new direction Twitter will take under the rebranded name “X.”