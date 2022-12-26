It looks like Epic Games has decided to be Santa Claus this Christmas. After all, the publisher is offering one of its most popular games, Death Stranding, free of cost. The game, which originally came out in 2019 on the PlayStation 4, is available for free download on Epic Games’ official store. The game was both a critical and commercial success. Not only was it the bestselling physical game in Japan during its debut week, but it was also the recipient of many awards and nominations, including winning ‘Best Game Direction’ at The Game Awards 2019. Now you can experience this incredible game in normal form as well as its director’s cut.

Non FPS post Death Stranding is free on Epic. One of my favourite games ever, honestly very surprised they’re giving it away for free. Highly recommend, takes a few hours to really get going and yes it is a walking sim for the most part but a highly immersive and engaging one. pic.twitter.com/wLPZtUEKeN — FPSthetics (@FPSthetics) December 25, 2022

What is Death Stranding from Epic Games about?

Based in the United States, Death Stranding puts you in the shoes of Sam Porter Bridges, a courier who is responsible for delivering supplies to isolated colonies. As the game is set during a time when destructive monsters roam the world, Sam also has to deal with defeating them while accomplishing his tasks.

Death Stranding Features Innovative Gameplay

One of the reasons for Death Stranding’s popularity has to do with its innovative gameplay. The game features an open world, immersive graphics, and licensed music that amps up the experience of playing it. The impressive variety of weapons and the creative design of the monsters also stand out. Also impressive? The stellar cast which includes Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Mads Mikkelsen, and Margaret Qualley.

There is also a film adaptation that is being planned for the video game by Kojima Productions in association with Hammerstone Studios.

So what are you waiting for? This incredible offer is only valid for 24 hours, so hurry up and download it right away.

Get Death Stranding for free here

(Main and feature image: Courtesy YouTube/PlayStation 5)