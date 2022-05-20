Here’s How You Can Download Borderlands 3 For Free

Attention all gamers: The award-winning role-playing game Borderlands 3 can be downloaded on PC for free now, at the ongoing Epic Games Store mega sale.

The popular 2019 shooter-looter RPG by Gearbox, which is centred on vault hunters on a quest around the galaxy to stop evil cult leaders from gaining power, is the first of several free games to be released every Thursday as part of the annual sale that started yesterday. It will be available for download until May 26 and can be played indefinitely after being added to your computer.

The Epic Games sale ends June 16 and promises savings of up to 75% off on a variety of PC games, with highlights such as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hitman III, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The latter was released recently in March this year, and is a spin-off of the Borderlands series.

Other notable perks include a 25% off coupon on select games, as well as discounted add-ons for free games such as Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, Smite, and Rocket League.

Looks like we’re all set for an awesome weekend ahead. You can shop the Epic Games mega sale here.

(Images: Borderlands/ Gearbox)