Could there be a more anticipated event every September than the Apple Event?

The answer is, quite simply, no, and the tech giant didn’t disappoint. Led by Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, the keynote earlier this morning — delivered live from Cupertino, California — gave us a glimpse into what fans of the brand can expect in the coming year.

The iPhone 13 was of course, the biggest news. Now fitted with the new A15 Bionic chip, these phones will be more efficient than ever before, and offer a better display, longer battery life, and enhanced camera features. It’ll also come in a brand new colour, and support 5G connectivity better.

The iPad also cements its status as one of the best tablets in the market right now, thanks to its new and improved chip, alongside a slew of other upgrades. It is the iPad mini, however, that really stands out in the lineup, especially if ultra-portability and high performance are you two biggest drivers.

Even the Apple Watch gets an upgrade both inside and out. Offering the biggest screen real estate ever and even more durability, it’s easy to see how the smartwatch will become one of the hottest selling products for the brand this year. While many speculated that new AirPods and MacBook Pro would drop, the Apple Event, unfortunately, left any official announcements out.

Read on for all the details on the product drops following the Apple Event this morning.

iPhone 13

Like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 will come in a range of models depending on your needs and budget. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will look largely indistinguishable from its predecessor too, save for a smaller display cutout at the top of the screen, along with upgraded camera systems and a newer and much faster chip, the A15 Bionic.

Promising to be 50-percent faster than the other chips in the market, the new iPhone 13 will offer features like enhanced AI tasks, such as the processing of photos. Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will feature the most advanced dual-camera system ever on an iPhone too. A new wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) will offer improvements in low-light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode for better videos.

On the Pro and Pro Max models, expect the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, enabling tasks like macro photography with the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera. The Cinematic mode now lends stunning depth-of-field transitions, macro video, time-lapse and slo-mo, and even better low-light performance too.

With a new 5-core GPU, the A15 Bionic in iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max enables the best graphics performance ever on iPhone, so gaming on the go will be a real joy. Both models will be available in four striking colours including the all-new Sierra Blue. Other notable upgrades include 5G connectivity with more bands for better coverage, big improvements to battery life, new storage capacity of 1TB, and a Ceramic Shield front cover that’s tougher than any smartphone glass in the market now.

The iPhone 13 will retail from S$1,299 while the 13 Mini starts from S$1,149. The iPhone 13 Pro starts from S$1,649, while the 13 Pro Max starts from S$1,799.

New iPad

Now in its ninth generation, the new iPad sports the powerful A13 Bionic chip to pack even more performance and capability, all while retaining its all-day battery life. The processor, which delivers a 20-percent performance boost over the previous generation, will make the iPad one of the most efficient tablets around, especially with the iPad OS15.

A 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone provides an enhanced viewing experience, whether you’re watching a movie or simply working on new content. Even video calling for work and play promises to be much more engaging thanks to the new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, which supports Center Stage.

The new device will start with 64GB of storage — that’s double its previous generation — but a 256GB option is also available for those looking to store more apps, games, photos, and videos.

The new iPad in Silver and Space Gray, will retail from S$499 and available to order beginning today, with stocks landing in stores beginning Friday, 24 September.

New iPad mini

If you weren’t sure about an iPad before, you will be now. The new iPad mini is the perfect gateway to owning a tablet, thanks to its performance and ultra-portability. It’ll not only sport a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display — and in four sleek finishes — but also the new A15 Bionic chip, so expect 80 percent faster performance than its predecessor.

You can also expect 500 nits of brightness here alongside a P3 wide colour gamut, anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone, and full lamination, so that images and video will be vibrant and come right up to the surface of the glass. The all-screen design also means that Apple will move Touch ID to the top button of the device. If you’re one to scribble your notes instead of typing them, the iPad Mini will now support the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil.

Centre Stage will also be integrated within the iPad mini for more engaging video calls and presentation meetings. Budding photographers will appreciate that the back camera now features a 12MP sensor with Focus Pixels and a larger aperture to capture more vivid photos, with True Tone flash for capturing images in low light.

The new iPad mini in Pink, Starlight, Purple, and Space Gray will retail from S$749, and are available to order beginning today, with stocks landing in stores beginning Friday, 24 September.

Apple Watch Series 7

Now with a larger, more advanced display and faster charging, the Apple Watch Series 7 is slated to be available later this autumn.

For starters, there are new aluminium case colours — five, to be precise — along with a range of new band colours and styles. The new finishes include Midnight, Starlight, Green, a new Blue and (PRODUCT)RED, and these will join the regular line-up of Silver, Graphite, and Gold Stainless Steel.

Then there’s the Always-On Retina display, which will offer 20 percent more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7mm, making it the largest and most advanced display ever created. The maximised screen area — along with the two unique watch faces (Contour and Modular Duo) that have been designed specifically for the new device — will be useful for users looking to use this device beyond timekeeping.

New tools for health and wellness include an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, a Blood Oxygen sensor and app, as well as a specially designed Mindfulness App. If you’re one for adventure, the new watch will also be the most durable ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal, IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and a WR50 water resistance rating.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will retail at a starting price of US$399 (approx. S$535)

Find out more here.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia.

(Hero image credit: Apple Inc/Handout via REUTERS)