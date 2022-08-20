Existentialism, Samsung Flip4 5G and Sustainability

The first image I took with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G that was loaned to me was a picture of my office desk. I’m, of course, not posting it here because there’s company documents and still-embargoed press releases and, perhaps more embarrassingly, a half-full cup noodle, a chocolate wrapper, two empty Yakults and a no-longer-steaming cup of coffee.

Yes, the contents of the photograph are merely flagrant clues to the kind of consumer I am, and the wonky paths I take during my lunch breaks. But the image was impressively rich. The camera captured colours pretty well, and had a low enough focal ratio that allowed for shallow depth of field – if you went really close to your subject. In terms of camera performance, it’s not a substantial improvement from the Flip 3, but it’s undeniably a more polished product overall.

The phone is part of a new slate of products launched by Samsung – namely the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. They’ll be reaching retailers on 2nd September, but you can already pre-order them.

Most of the reviews have been largely positive, and if this was yet another review article, I’d probably lend my voice to the many others that have lauded this new generation of Samsung Galaxy products. The products rank pretty highly among 5G electronics on technical and ergonomic measures. The new, highly intuitive Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 user interface alone makes the Flip4 and Fold4 a worthy purchase, even if you are only several months into a Flip3 or Fold3.

The thing is, we’ve all played this game of musical chairs before. We get that newfangled electronic product, and we’ve barely figured out all its hidden wonders when the new, more updated, sleeker version of the product comes along. We then have to decide: do we unseat the old and get the new, or do we stick with the familiar?

Ultimately, we’re consumers, you and I. That’s the truth. We are part of an eco-system of manufacturers and customers, buying things we need to upkeep a socioeconomically productive life in the 21st century, and then buying better and better versions of those things until something comes along to interrupt how we work and live. But the ugly truth behind this consumerist cycle we’re stuck in is that these things leave a scar on the Earth. From the extraction of raw materials, to the energy needed in manufacturing, down to the packaging of these goods require us to, in varying degrees, pollute the Earth and bleed it of its natural resources.

Is the solution then to stop using these goods? Of course not. Not only do they represent human ingenuity, they are tools with which we create value in our personal and professional lives.

So what can be done? A lot, as Samsung shows us.

Almost in tandem with the technical advancements of each new generation of products, Samsung has also been stepping up its sustainability efforts.

In a recent article by sustainability advocacy journal Earth.org, it was revealed that the information and communication technology industry contributed to 2% of greenhouse emissions globally. It is forecasted that this number will shoot up to 15% by 2040. It’s not just manufacturers; consumers are just as guilty. In 2021, we, as a species, dumped nearly 57.4 million tonnes of electronic waste. When we combine these two facts, the outlook is very bleak.

For the better part of the 21st century, the South Korean tech giant has shifted its energy use towards renewables, installing solar and geothermal facilities in their worksites and implementing greenhouse gas reduction (GHG) projects. This has allowed Samsung to meet some pretty lofty goals in sustainability. For example, 100% of energy used in Samsung worksites in the United States, Europe and China are from renewable energy sources. In 2020, it recycled 95% of its manufacturing waste and reduced GHG emissions by 7.091

The 2020 numbers represent an upward trend in Samsung’s sustainability efforts, a trend that continues two years on. This new generation of Samsung Galaxy products is a beneficiary of Samsung’s longstanding investment into research and development towards sustainability practices.

So at the end of the day, should you buy a Samsung flip or fold phone? Yes, they’re pretty powerful machines, all things considered.

First integrated into the Galaxy S22 series in February 2022, today there are eleven Galaxy devices that

use repurposed fishing nets including Galaxy Book2 Pro series and Galaxy Tab S8 series as well. By

repurposing abandoned fishing nets into a high-performance material for Galaxy technology, Samsung

helps to minimize the effects of plastic pollution – 640,000 tons of fishing nets are abandoned and pollute

the world’s oceans every year

Samsung has incorporated eco-conscious materials including repurposed fishing nets, post-consumer

materials (PCM) or bio-based resin into 90% of Galaxy devices launched in the past year.2 For the Galaxy

Buds2 Pro, more than 90% of the product is made with recycled materials.3

This process requires complex engineering and technical skills to ensure the overall quality, safety and

reliability of all new materials for Samsung’s innovative technologies. Samsung plans to make further

investments in research and development to source and transform other, new materials for use in Galaxy

products and to increase the presence of recycled materials in each device.

Changing the Way Galaxy Products are Packaged

Samsung set a goal to eliminate all single-use plastics in mobile product packaging by 2025, and the

company has already reduced a sizeable amount of single-use plastics in its current packaging for Galaxy

smartphones including the new Galaxy foldables. Samsung will explore more ways to eliminate single-use

plastics in packaging by assessing every aspect of its packaging designs, down to the smallest of details.

Starting with the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung now uses 100% recycled paper for flagship

product packaging.

By doing so, Samsung will be able to save the equivalent of nearly 51,000 trees4 with the Galaxy S22

series and the new Galaxy Z series this year.

Samsung has also reduced the volume of packaging for Galaxy Z Flip4 by 52.8% and for Galaxy Z Fold4 by

58.2% respectively compared to the first-generation Galaxy foldables. By reducing each device package’s

volume, Samsung ultimately reduces its environmental footprint in transporting these units using trucks,

planes and ships. The company estimates that this reduction in packaging volume equates to a reduction

in carbon emissions from transportation of approximately 10,000 tons by the end of 2022.5 In addition to

continually evolving packaging for flagship smartphones, Samsung will expand eco-conscious packaging

to other product categories.

