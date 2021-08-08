When the Covid-19 Pandemic hit Singapore in 2020 and people began stocking up on lockdown essentials, toilet paper was high on the list, closely followed by instant noodles and canned food. To the chagrin of these hoarders, they soon realised that the semi-permanent moratorium on default “work from home” regulations meant that white collar workers could no longer mooch off the office printer.

Insult to injury, those whose kids were forced into a mode of home-based learning had to find solutions to the immediate problem of projects, paperwork, and eCommerce shopping return postage forms. Enter Brother Printers.



According to a Deloitte Global report, home printer sales grew 15 per cent in 2020 to about $5 billion or about 30 million units. Your business partner at the office or home, Brother has been in lock-step with Singaporeans through the height of pandemic-induced inconveniences by producing professional, feature-rich connected devices with low running costs – after all, home offices don’t exactly have conglomerate stationery budgets.

Whether it’s from the office or your home, everyone needs a flexible and dependable printing partner they can always count on. Brother, fully understanding the need for reliable professional printing from a compact, stylish machine designed consumer devices like the MFC-J4540DW, a feature-rich, fully-connected multifunctional device delivering unrivalled build quality, professional-level printing capabilities designed to help you print and scan a variety of documents, with high yield ink cartridges that deliver huge savings on running costs.

Work Smart, Achieve More With Brother

Flexible and easy to use, Brother printers don’t come much easier to use. Easy to set up right out of the box, printers like the MFC-J4340DW are designed for daily use. Even if you’re working on large documents, these multifunction devices give you the opportunity to focus on your work while it processes your documents.

Whether it’s printing double sided automatically, thus saving the environment and paper, or using the Automatic Document Feeder for multipage scanning it’s sure to improve your efficiency and productivity.

“When the virus hit, hundreds of millions of people brought their laptops home in a bag…but left their printers behind!” Deloitte Global

When it comes to home office setups, ability to print securely via the cloud with peace of mind is important, especially for those required to sign into office intranets. Built-in features within Brother Cloud Apps provide secure printing to remote printers without requiring the user to connect to a corporate network.

In an age of PDFs, solutions like the Brother Control Center4 or Brother iPrint&Scan app also give you the opportunity to streamline your workflow process by conveniently sending a scanned document directly to an email application.

Using predefined settings where you can set the resolution and file format, you can also simply scan directly from the machine to email, giving you more time to do the things that really matter, like home schooling the children.

Brother reengineered its ink cartridges to hold more ink and created an internal ink storage tank that delivers more pages of uninterrupted printing perfect for the compact, desktop size, all the more important now that you’re working from home. Brother’s multifunction machines do so much more than print these days with scanning opportunities available to significantly enhance and simplify your workflow and boost productivity. Do more for, and with the people you love.

According to Phil Jones, UK managing director of Brother, the company saw a surge of 30 per cent in sales of its mono laser printers, and 42 per cent in sales of colour laser printers. Judging by the price point and size of the models, he adds, it is highly likely these ended up in a home environment.

