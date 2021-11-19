Back To Slideshow

The holiday season is all about giving and one of the perfect ways to bring joy is a brand new tech toy. Let’s face it, with the world as connected as it is today, nothing quite ticks all the right boxes than a brand new shiny new gadget, especially one from the experts themselves.

Being one of the largest tech brands in the world today, Samsung’s position at the very top of the tech game is no mere fluke. Consistently innovating and producing some of the most stylish and well-equipped smart devices and tech accessories in the market today, Samsung devices aren’t just practical and desirable, but they also fulfil our needs to be connected, and entertained.

Whether you’re looking for something special for techie or a homebody, we’ve listed down some ideas of tech gifts from Samsung that will make the perfect present for a loved one this festive season.

Styling: Lena Kamarudin; Photographer: Jeff Chang