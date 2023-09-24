In a world where Apple and Samsung are pawing at each other for supremacy, Google sits as the silent observer, learning from their plans and coming up with interesting alternatives to the rather staid iPhones and Galaxy smartphones. The Google Pixel lineup has been around for seven generations and in all these years, it has presented the idea of a smartphone baked with actual smart features and unconventional designs. From chic hardware design to impressive cameras, the Pixel smartphones stand out from the crowd and for all the right reasons. It may not set the sales charts on fire, but it’s nice to know that there exists a full-fledged smartphone from a software giant that breaks the monotony.

The history of the Google Pixel is as interesting as the Pixel smartphones of today. Originating in 2016 as the successor to the Nexus lineup, the Pixel has been showcasing Google’s vision of a modern-day smartphone and how to keep evolving it throughout the years. The early generations of the Pixel phones earned fame for their still photography performance and sublime Android user experience. The platform also allowed Google to present all of its experimental features to the public and when none of those worked, the intentions (and subsequent goals) changed to offering the most posh smartphone experience.

While the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series is going to take the baton forward, we think it’s a good time to look at all the previous Google Pixel phones in order of chronology to celebrate their journey so far.

All Google Pixel smartphones in order of chronology