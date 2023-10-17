Google gave tech junkies a hearty surprise with the Pixel Watch 2 at this year’s Made By Google event. Launched just a year after the first generation Pixel Watch, the Pixel Watch 2 promises to bring a lot of refinements and a couple of upgrades to the table. Armed with a new chipset, the Pixel Watch 2 will also be taking on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series and the newly announced Apple Watch Series 9.

Unlike the previous generation model that was limited to a few markets around the world, Google is now bringing the Pixel Watch 2 to more countries, including India and Singapore, and the sales have already begun. This gives us a great opportunity to look at all the features and colours of the Pixel Watch 2 and compare it with its predecessor. Our comparison between the Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Google Pixel Watch 1 should give you a better idea about either buying the new model or looking for deals on the older one.

Google Pixel Watch 2: What all has changed?

In essence, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is a more polished version of the Pixel Watch with a few added niceties. Despite carrying the same design as its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2 features a new chipset and incorporates new material for its construction. Google has also revised the charging mechanism to allow for faster charging.

Google Pixel Watch 2’s specifications

The Pixel Watch 2 features a round dial with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display boasting a 450 x 450-pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Made from aluminium, the Watch 2 is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and up to 50 meters of submersion in water.

Inside, the Pixel Watch 2 takes a huge leap in terms of performance.

Compared to the Pixel Watch’s Exynos 9110 dual-core chip, the Snapdragon Wear 5100 quad-core chip promises faster performance. The Wear OS 4 platform also promises slicker animations and faster app loading times. The battery capacity is also slightly boosted to 306mAh from the older model’s 294mAh. The charger has also been revised with a new magnetic pin system instead of the previous magnetic wireless charger system on the Pixel Watch.

As part of the health tracking sensors, the Pixel Watch 2 can measure your SpO2, ECG and skin temperature. It also comes equipped with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electrical sensor for body response tracking, barometer and magnetometer.

Additionally, the Pixel Watch 2 features a Safety Check that notifies all your emergency contacts in case of an accident and shares your real-time location as well as medical details.

Google Pixel Watch 2’s features

Using its updated array of sensors, the Pixel Watch 2 is able to do ECG readings and point out irregular heart rhythms and high and low heart rates. The new model also features automatic workout detection, unlike its predecessor.

Google Pixel Watch 2’s battery life

Google claims that the Pixel Watch 2 can last an entire day on a full battery even if the Always On Display is enabled. However, early reviews reveal that the Pixel Watch 2 can barely make it through a day with workouts and fitness tracking enabled. As such, it’s better to take Google’s claims with a pinch of salt right now.

Google Pixel Watch 2’s price

The Google Pixel Watch 2 hasn’t been launched in Singapore but you can rely on international shipping. In the US, it starts at a price of USD 349 for the 41mm variant in the Wi-Fi-only trim. The smartwatch can be tailored in Hazel Active (light green), Obsidian Active (black), Porcelain Active (white) and Bay Active (light blue) colours.

On the other hand, the first-generation Google Pixel Watch didn’t make it to India. If you look on international e-commerce websites like Amazon, you can find the Pixel Watch at a lower price of USD 279.

Should you buy the Google Pixel Watch 2?

Since it’s based on the Wear OS platform, the Pixel Watch 2 will only be useful to Android users, thereby eliminating the Apple Watch Series 9 as its direct competition. The Pixel Watch 2 will work best with any of the Google Pixel smartphones and as a result, is best suited for those who want to be a part of the Pixel ecosystem. However, the Pixel Watch 2 also works with any other Android smartphone and that puts it in competition with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a much lower starting price of SGD 447 and relies on the same Wear OS 4 platform as the Pixel Watch 2. It is designed to work better with Samsung smartphones but you can pair it with any other smartphone, just like the Pixel Watch 2. This Samsung Watch offers ECG functionality as well as the ability to measure your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, body composition and sleep. It also features support for Samsung Wallet, thereby allowing wireless payments via NFC.

Unless you want to lock yourself to one brand’s ecosystem, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is an easier recommendation over the Google Pixel Watch 2 for all Android users. It’s more pocket-friendly and offers the same health tracking features as the pricier Pixel Watch 2.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Amritanshu Mukherjee / Augustman)

