Heineken Launches Virtual Beer For The Metaverse

The world’s first virtual beer is here.

Needless to say we all love a frosty cold one, every now and then. But now, Heineken is setting its sights on bringing that element into the metaverse. Brewed with pixels and not yeast, Heineken Silver is the world’s first virtual beer.

In the real world, Heineken is known for its uncompromising quality, refined from decades of brewing innovation. Now, the same brewing expertise that made the world-famous beer is undergoing a high-tech transformation to take on the metaverse, one pixel at a time. Heineken has always been passionate about natural ingredients, but in the metaverse it’s all about the finest, 100% computer-generated ingredients.

According to the official statement, Heineken has replaced its special A-yeast with A-pixels. “Forget hops harvested in fields, virtual Heineken Silver is brewed with Binary Coded Hops grown by NPC (non-player character) farmers. And of course, the whole virtual brewing process is overseen by Heineken’s dedicated Virtual Brewing Assistants, digitised stand-ins for our Star Brewers.”

The virtual beer was unveiled at a product launch event in Heineken’s virtual brewery, where guests were able to learn about how the beer is made in seconds, while enjoying pixelated lobster and caviar and rubbing shoulders with Heineken ambassadors, including Thierry Henry.

Heineken®️ Silver virtual beer is here, try to try it now.#ExtraFResh pic.twitter.com/Z9ju8a53Qm — Heineken (@Heineken) March 17, 2022

To add a little more flavour to the metaverse and the virtual Heineken Silver, Heineken has partnered with Spanish self-taught street artist, J. Demsky to help design parts of the virtual home of Heineken Silver.

Although Heineken Silver is only available to visitors to Heineken’s virtual brewery in Decentraland, one wonders what it would be like if they actually made it. If only they we were able to 3D print the product, we’d be able to hold and taste virtual Heineken Silver in the real world.

(Images: Heineken)