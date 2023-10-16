When Devialet launched its Gemini true wireless earbuds in 2021, they were pretty good, delivering an impressive performance but falling short of the top dog in the game (punching above its price category): Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Make no mistake, according to CEO Franck Lebouchard, Devialet only expects to sell “tens of thousands” of units per year, hence the brand can be considered as far from mass market as it possibly could in comparison to Apple’s tens of millions of AirPods per year. Using a luxury analogy, Devialet is like the Ferrari of audio products and Apple is like Porsche, though entirely different tiers, they’re both competitive when it comes to certain specifications. That said, this analogy does not account for the fact that when Apple released the original AirPods, the Cupertino company created a whole new genre of earbuds at the time it was unclear how much more people were willing to pay for earphones. Indeed, Apple is among the pioneering brands that have pushed the limits of wireless earbuds when it comes to features and price.

With the launch of the second generation, Gemini II, it’s clear that the French audio-device maker has once again set Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods Pro in its sights.

Future-proofed earbuds for everyday

USB-C charging finally comes to the AirPods Pro for added convenience as well as increased IP54 ratings for dust, sweat and water resistance for both the case and the buds and in a hint to Cupertino’s long term perspective for their latest devices: pro audio performance with Apple’s Vision Pro device also comes supported.

The reality is that many stumbling blocks arise in regard to blurring the lines between digital content in with the physical world is the quality of what you hear which is crucial to how you perceive reality – virtual or otherwise. Together, AirPods Pro with Apple Vision Pro presents the most advanced wireless spatial audio and spatial video experience possible at this current moment thanks to its dedicated H2 chip onboard.

The acoustic architecture in the second generation AirPods Pro has also been updated, alongside a new patented wireless audio protocol that provides lossless audio with ultra low latency, taking the resolution and audio quality when used with Apple Vision Pro and raising it significantly at 20 bit/48 kHz uncompressed lossless audio while simultaneously reducing wireless latency to milliseconds.

That said, the elephant in the room needs to be addressed: lossless isn’t a feature coming to the AirPods Pro paired with iPhones or iPads (yet) and only to the company’s new VR headsets – so, the technology is definitely there, it’s just not kicking in unless you’re in a virtual reality environment. It’s a pity but not a deal breaker since the majority can’t really tell the difference between a lossless audio file and a compressed audio file. Also, $3000 VR headsets aren’t everyone’s cup of tea and so Apple, has also made its latest AirPods Pro incredibly user friendly with Adaptive audio.

Head to Head: How AirPods Pro 2 and Gemini II handle Adaptive Audio

Life in the city, particularly those during commutes, is all about intrusive ambient noise – construction ruckus, the rumble of trains and the cacophony of public voices, Apple’s latest earbuds are equipped with two main listening modes: transparency and active noise cancellation. transparency mode provides full awareness of the world around you with all of the city noise. Active noise cancellation helps to remove that noise turning the awareness inwards so it’s easier to focus. However, either extreme may not be the best, hence, the opportunity for the famed tech firm to develop adaptive mode: a true midpoint that mirrors the real world that we all experience every day with its myriad of changing noise conditions, environments and interactions.

Super useful, adaptive audio can help to fade away noise from the suction of a vacuum, the coffee grinder, all kinds of kinds of sound really, while preserving your awareness to hear a child or a partner calling out from the next room. I found it particularly helpful on the train where I wanted background noise to fade out while still being able to hear the service announcements for my stop.

With AI being all the rage, machine learning algorithm now also learns and creates personalised volume and conversation awareness, making those fine tuned adjustments on your behalf so that you have the exact preferred listening experience each time rather than having to fiddle with your volume controls repeatedly. It’s also great for your hearing health because the volume steps down a few notches when you enter a quieter environment, thus saving your ears from prolonged exposure to intense, direct-in-ear sound.

Intuitively, you’re no longer required to pull out your earbuds when you order a coffee or exchanging pleasantries in the lift because conversation awareness will actually reduce (not mute) the volume of your music, in order for you to have those interactions. That said, because this technology is so new (and exclusive) to Apple, it might still be considered a visual signifier of uncourteous behaviour because you may be having conversations, but the visual cue is that you’re still not really listening; Music volume resumes once your conversation ends, so you can get right back into the flow of things. You can even talk to yourself without triggering conversation awareness, that’s how smart the machine learning is.

Where it matters: sound

Devialet too levels up on that front, using 10mm drivers with titanium coating. Like on the AirPods Pro, Devialet’s own adaptive noise cancelation technology uses a hybrid dual-microphone structure and digital filters to dynamically adjust to the shape of the wearer’s ear ensuring the best noise cancelation for every user in any environment.

Additionally, the Gemini II also comes with a new technology the brand dubs as “Active Wind Reduction” (AWR) – it does what the name implies: limiting wind noise impacting the earbuds by using a layer of anti-wind material and a cavity to shield the microphone membrane from any wind blowing on the surface of the earbud. In turn, Devialet’s wind detection software controls adaptive noise cancelation and Transparency intensity according to the surroundings. In this regard, the Gemini II is very good if you want to block out the background noises involved with mass transit. When you turn it on, chances are you won’t be able to hear the bus engine or white noise from the train. Furthermore, the French luxury brand developed a bone conduction sensor to understand when you’re talking and improve your voice quality during calls.

This year, Apple has also made tremendous progress on that front: the ability to mute and unmute yourself when you’re accepting a call. Audio chimes audible only to you allow you to toggle between modes on everything from FaceTime to WeChat, WhatsApp and Telegram, essentially any messaging app that has implement the call kit on iOS. Anyone who gripes about recipients on these calls not being able to hear your voice with absolute clarity are simply forgetting just how far away your ears are from your mouth and the fact that you’re are also speaking away from the mic rather than towards. Icing on cake, the new AirPods Pro allow you to seamless toggle between the Apple ecosystem of devices, making it easy to move across MacBook, iPad and iPhone depending on where your attention or call is; case in point: I’ve answered a call on a MacBook and taken it on my iPhone as I left my hot desk for more privacy.

On Devialet’s latest Gemini, the brand uses Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to your devices with multipoint support which means that you can connect your earbuds to both your smartphone and laptop at the same time. Where Apple achieves similar functionality through Apple ID, Devialet uses bluetooth: if you play music on your laptop and someone calls you, it stops the music on your laptop and you can pick up the phone using your earbuds. When it comes to audio codecs, the Gemini II support AptX, AAC and SBC.

When it comes right down to the audio experience, the most striking aspect of the Gemini II is its ability to offer an articulate rendering of tracks even if they’re chaotic and an interplay of a myriad of different instruments which makes it perfect for Jazz or even Acid Jazz. Its ability to handle several layers of bass lines, higher pitched instruments from the periphery while a singer croons from centre stage make the Gemini II extremely competent daily audio companion, or bud (get it?).

A signature of Devialet is deep bass from small audio devices and their latest earbuds are no different: performing extremely well at the low-end of the spectrum. The truth is, they might sound a bit like Beats with default EQ settings but this can be corrected to your preference with the in-app six-band equaliser. On the AirPods Pro front, a new low-distortion driver and custom amplifier pump out clean mids and deep bass, striking a sound balance on delivery. Where Apple is unbeatable is in the realm of Dolby Atmos: Compared to the competition, Cupertino’s spatial audio technology transforms music into a three-dimensional experience.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 versus Devialet Gemini II

That said, US$550 for 5 hours run time, the Gemini II is massively underwhelming – assuming you’re hot-desking, you’re going to be out of juice before the midday point since you’ve used them during your commute. However, with better audio, unusual design and new active noise cancelling, they’re clearly aimed at consumers familiar with Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 (which incidentally has 6 hours running time).

Possessing some of the best noise cancelling tech on the market, AirPods Pro retailing at US$249 (S$362.35) operate at an entirely different level in terms of features and sound, especially in comparison to devices double its price. Thanks to truly excellent onboard noise-canceling, they’re an everyday, every man’s darling. The mics work great, and the noise reduction and sound is among the most dynamic that you’ll ever get from a pair of buds in its price range.