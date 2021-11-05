Waiting to get your hands on the brand new Apple iPhone 13? Well, we don’t blame you.

Following Apple’s keynote event in September, anticipation has been high about the brand’s new range of products. There’s a lot of excitement about the AppleWatch 7, the iPad Mini but it goes without saying that most eyes were transfixed on the latest Apple phone.

With Apple being one of the leading brands of the tightly competitive market of smartphones, it’s safe to say that demand for the iPhone 13 will be huge. So much so that the company is likely to cut the production due to chip shortage.

However, it’s still a huge price to pay, especially since data from Numbeo shows that the average salary of Singaporeans is S$5,461/month. That said, is it worth it to cash in on the iPhone 13 (256GB) now for S$1,469? Or should we wait 6 or 12 months when the price is suspected to drop?

Well according to data from iPrice Group, the iPhone 13 (256GB) will drop to S$1,369, which is about 7% after 6 months. And they have also forecast that by March 2022, 6 months after the official release, you will be able to snag the iPhone 13 (256GB) for S$1,369 (based on the historical selling prices of previous models).

The e-commerce aggregator came to this conclusion by analysing the price history of iPhone X, XS, 11, and 12 throughout the years. Their platform houses billions of products across 6 countries in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

Interestingly, iPhone 12 had the biggest price drop; the original price decreased to as low as 12% after 6 months. This is followed by iPhone X (9%), iPhone 11 (5%), and iPhone XS (1%). Based on the study, it’s prudent to wait 6 months to get your hands on the latest iPhone as opposed to an entire year because the price drop would not be all that significant.

