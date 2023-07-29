One day you’re brewing exciting conversations with a person on Instagram, and BOOM, their profile vanishes into thin air the next day, and all you’re left with is a pop-up stating, ‘User not found.’ Disappointing, right? Most Instagrammers have faced a situation wherein they aren’t able to view a user’s Instagram profile or interact with them via DM and deduce that they’ve been blocked!

However, that’s only the case sometimes. While there are chances that the person has shunned you for good, it’s also possible that they’re simply on a social media detox and have deleted/ deactivated their account. But with this person nowhere to be found, how do you confirm their status? Let’s help you figure out if you’ve been blocked from their Instagram!

People end up on blocklists for many reasons, whether it’s that clingy ex, the intrusive distant relative who tracks everything, or someone spamming DMs with explicit content. Sadly, Instagram doesn’t notify you if you’ve been blocked, but there are some reliable ways to put your nagging curiosity to rest. Whether it’s searching for the person on the app or digging their profile in a browser, there are many easy ways to figure out if someone has blocked you on Instagram. Keep reading!

Easy ways to find out if a user has blocked you on Instagram

Search the profile on Instagram

A quick profile search is the best way to decipher if someone has blocked you. Just go to the search bar and type out the person’s name. The user has most likely blocked you if the account is private and you can’t find it. However, if Instagram takes you to their profile and you see the message ‘This Account Is Private,’ the person probably removed you from their ‘followers’ list. But thankfully, they haven’t blocked you.

In the case of a public account, if you can’t see the person’s profile image, bio, post count, or follower/ following count and the gallery says, ‘No Posts Yet,’ it’s certain that they blocked you.

Look for their Instagram handle on the web

The standard link to anyone’s Instagram handle is ‘Instagram.com/username.’ Looking up the person’s profile via this format on any internet browser will aid you in finding the truth. Just replace the ‘username’ section with their account handle and open this link in a browser. While doing this, ensure you’re logged out of the Instagram web.

If the profile shows up this time and not when you logged in, this person has blocked you. However, if there’s still no trace of their whereabouts, maybe they’re off the app for good!

Check your old posts or direct messages

Instagram won’t remove their old comments or tags from your handle even if someone has blocked you. So, if you can’t find them after searching, trace back to any of your posts this person has commented on and tap on the profile icon. If Instagram directs you to a blank page with the same pop-up ‘No Posts Yet’, they have blocked you. But if this profile opens up in full glory and says, ‘This Account Is Private’, the person has removed you from their list.

Instagam DMs work the same way. You can see your old chats with this person even if they have blocked you. Tap the profile icon on the chat, and if you get the ‘No Posts Yet’ or ‘User Not Found’ message, you likely have your answer.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean you are blocked. They may have deactivated/ deleted account too. To clear this possibility, check their messages on any group chat you share with them. If they’re visible here and not anywhere else, you’re 100% blocked.

Ask a friend

If you still haven’t satiated your curiosity, the best way is to reach out to any friend and ask them if they can spot this person’s profile. If they can’t either, congratulations! The user might’ve just disabled their Instagram account and not blocked you.

If you can’t trace the person despite trying all the aforementioned methods, then it’s time to respect their privacy. They simply might not want to associate with you, so follow good social media etiquette and let things be.

Hero image: Courtesy Airam Dato-on/Pexels; Feature image: Courtesy energepic.com/Pexels

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India