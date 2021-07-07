Huawei is well on its way to delivering a better work experience for users with their technology. Their recent APAC summer launch event introduced six new flagship products to the market.

EFFICIENCY OF WORK, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME.

Although only recently launching their MateBook Pro, Huawei has brought out a new series of tablets. These include the MatePad Pro 12.6-inch and 10.8-inch, as well as the MatePad 11. All three tablets are powered by the Harmony OS2 system.

In mirror mode, the tablets double up as a drawing sketch pad, and in Extend mode, it acts as a monitor. The familiar cross-device file dragging and transferring still precedes, giving anyone the efficiency of work they need.

HIGH-DEFINITION VIEWING AND ENTERTAINMENT

Along with the MatePad series launches, Huawei is also offering two new high-end monitors: the Huawei MateView and MateView GT.

The MateView is designed for smart office scenarios. Its pro-grade standalone monitor features a 28-inch, 3:2 panel that supports high resolutions of 3840 x 2560 for premium viewing.

Huawei’s MateView GT is their first curved monitor specifically made for gaming and e-sports users. Featuring a 34-inch, 165Hz curved screen with a ration of 21:9 and a resolution of 3440 x 1440, the MateView GT incorporates innovative designs such as the SoundBar to create an immersive entertainment experience.

All the tablets can be readily paired with both the Huawei PC and MateView for multi-screen collaboration, resulting in a better work experience for users.

QUICKER RESPONSE WITH NEW TECHNOLOGY

Building on better connectivity, their new Watch 3 series smartwatch supports independent communication, allowing users to make phone calls and listen to music using the same phone number and data plan as their smartphones.

The highlight of the new Huawei Watch 3 series is their curved glass screen with 316L stainless steel case, and a brand-new 3D rotating crown. The crown senses different levels of pressure and provides haptic feedback in response.

Promoting better fitness and health management, the Watch 3 series continues the Huawei smartwatch and band legacy with more than 100 workout modes and a broad range of healthcare monitoring functions. In addition, it supports fall detection and SOS functions for real-time response.

OPTIMUM PERFORMANCE IN MULTI-TASKING

Pair the Watch 3 with Huawei’s new Freebuds 4, the first open-fit earbuds in the industry. It’s built with Adaptive Ear Matching (AEM) noise cancellation technology and delivers upgraded noise cancellation performance.

The new technology allows the earbuds to automatically detect the users’ ear shape to determine the optimum noise cancellation algorithm. A Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) composite diaphragm also presents higher sound quality for users.

Another unique feature of the Freebuds 4 is the dual device connection. Be it any Huawei product, or other smart devices that support Android, iOS or Windows, two devices can be connected to the Freebuds 4 simultaneously. Users no longer have to miss their favourite music while attending to calls.

ELEVATED EVERYDAY EXPERIENCES

A Huawei launch cycle would not be complete without a new phone. The new Huawei nova 8i is ideal for younger audiences. Not only does it have a slim build, but it is also equipped with a 6.67-inch bezel-less screen and sleek 4D curved design. The new 64-megapixel main camera and rear quad camera system is designed to elevate photography experiences. Finally, their fast-charging mechanism has translated into the nova 8i. Within 38 minutes, users can enjoy a full battery life.

Additional add-ons such as the Huawei M-Pencil (2nd Generation) feature a new platinum-coated pen nib for a natural pencil-like writing experience. The new full-design Smart Magnetic Keyboard with 1.3mm key travel offers an effortless typing experience. Coupled with a magnetic cover, wireless charging and Bluetooth connectivity, it is a new compact way to a PC-like experience.

The only downside is, the Nova 8i will not be launched in Singapore.

Huawei is set to change the everyday person’s way of life through the integration of futuristic technology. Practical and convenient, Huawei users can now look forward to an efficient way of working with the upcoming launches.

(Images Huawei)