Huawei Brings Fashion Into The Fold With The Huawei P50 Pocket

Huawei has just given the world a glimpse of its latest flagship foldable smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pocket. The latest expression of the Huawei P Series DNA, it is designed to empower consumers to explore the intersection of technological aesthetics and smart photography.

Setting a new standard for smartphone design, the new flagship foldable is also kitted out with Huawei XD Fusion Pro image engine, which now supports Ultra Spectrum Image Technology. The all-new hinge design also enables the smartphone to fold seamlessly into a slim and pocketable form.

Other enhancements include a large display for the main screen and a Cover Screen featuring new ways for consumers to interact with the device. Huawei’s new foldable features the new-generation Multi-Dimensional Hinge and Multi-Dimensional Lifting design, allowing the smartphone to achieve a seamless fold and slim form factor.

The display, measuring 6.9 inches diagonally when unfolded, offers an immersive viewing experience with highly detailed and smooth visuals. Furthermore, being a 21:9 display, it has an incredibly wide perspective that is perfect for cinematic content. The smart Cover Screen delivers notifications and allows users to access certain services quickly and easily, without needing to unfold the device.

The Art Of Light And Shadows

Catering to the needs of today’s stylish consumers, the foldable smartphone will be made available in two dreamy colourways – White and Premium Gold. Inspired by the brilliance of diamonds, the White colourway recreates the beauty of the gemstone with its ultra-thin glass back.

The Premium Gold colourway, available on the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition, is designed in collaboration with prominent haute couture designer, Iris Van Herpen, and is guided by the principle of “symbiosis”. The back of the device captures the shadows and texture of the earth, which are brought to life through the advanced 3D micro-sculpture design.

Innovative materials, such as Zirconium-based liquid metal and 2,100MPa Ultra-high Strength Steel, are also used to build the hinge system, further improving the reliability of the folding mechanism. In terms of features, the device boasts a pixel density of 442ppi, and supports 1.07 billion colours and the P3 wide colour gamut – providing incredible colour authenticity and pristine picture quality. The display also supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, as well as 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Next Level Image Capture

The P50 Pocket also advances photo taking with the Ultra Spectrum Camera Matrix. It comprises a 40MP True-Chroma Camera, a 13MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera, a 32MP Ultra Spectrum Camera, a 10-Channel Multi-Spectrum Sensor and an Ultra Spectrum illuminator.

The rear camera is equipped with portrait selfie algorithms along with a big camera sensor to boost low light performance. This allows the foldable smartphone to take full advantage of its form factor and empower users to take superior, more atmospheric selfies.

Additionally, the smartphone’s Ultra Wide Angle Lens has a 120-degree wide field of view, making it a great camera for capturing beautiful vistas, and delivers macro photography with impeccable clarity.

Innovative Features

Taking the user experience up a notch, the Huawei P50 Pocket offers new cutting-edge features including Sunscreen detection. Accessible via the Mirror app, this handy feature visualises the spread of sunscreen on skin to help users check for uncovered spots and avoid getting sunburnt.

The cover screen supports the display of notifications, schedule, calendar, music, weather, and control of other features. A range of vibrant themes are available, so users can customise their Cover Screen interaction experience.

For maximum privacy when the device is folded, the P50 Pocket supports Super Privacy mode. This feature automatically disables the cameras, microphone and location, and re-enables them upon unfolding.

Powered by the Snapdragon 888 4G mobile platform, the P50 Pocket ensures flagship performance and fantastic versatility across various scenarios. The device also packs in a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 40W Huawei SuperCharge for effortless, high-speed top-up.

For those of you looking to get your hands on this new flagship foldable, you may need to wait a while. The Huawei P50 Pocket will be available in Singapore in early 2022, more details on pricing will be revealed soon.

(Images: Huawei)