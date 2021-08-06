Huawei is recognised for its innovation and fore-frontal technology. The pioneers of the world’s first open-fit ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) TWS earbuds in 2019, the FreeBuds 3, their latest release of the Huawei FreeBuds 4 has elevated sound to new heights.

For all the audiophiles out there, the Huawei FreeBuds 4 flawlessly integrates into any lifestyle. Paulo Atienza is always on-the-go, championing the corporate world by day, juggling his love for fitness as well as deejaying and music producing by night.

“Living a multi-faceted life, shifting between business projects, fitness and music, I need two things: quality and versatility. None of those should be compromised over the other. That’s what the FreeBuds 4 have been. I can take them to the gym to carry me through a tough workout, or simply listen to tracks on the go.”

Upgraded Technology for Higher Performance

The FreeBuds 4’s newly upgraded Open-Fit ANC 2.0 has added an in-built dual microphone noise cancellation feature which not only cancels out noise but ensures that ambient noise is picked up at far greater accuracy levels. Having a multitude of undertakings under his belt, Paulo appreciates having the option to tune-out when need be just to recalibrate his thoughts before accomplishing the next task at hand.

The AEM (Adaptive Ear Matching) function analyses and enhances noise cancellation across different scenarios. Regardless of where Paulo is, he simply switches on the noise cancelling function at any time, and the FreeBuds 4 will determine the optimum noise cancellation set-up.

The technology works based on the user’s ear shape; so, the smaller the ear cavity, the greater the noise cancellation effect. Who knew that ear sizes made a difference?

An Immersive Listening Experience

Paulo’s passion in deejaying and music production stems from an early stage in his life; from mixing music using only an iPad to playing for Singapore’s hottest clubs, big festivals, beach parties, and even youth churches.

His favourite functions of the FreeBuds 4 have to be its high-resolution sound, and its comfortable and lightweight nature. Additionally, in order for him to reach peak potential in music production, sound quality is principal. The FreeBuds 4 are able to provide him with the high-quality beats that he needs.

With the latest FreeBuds 4, Huawei has tweaked and upgraded the original dynamic driver from 14mm to 14.3mm to guarantee a more impressive overall sound. The Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) composite diaphragm within each earbud is what helps the FreeBuds 4 achieve their extraordinary sound quality.

Music-lovers who share a love for bass notes will also not be disappointed since each earbud is now equipped with an upgraded bass enhancement engine for greater diaphragm vibration, a bass tube, and a motherboard. This independently sealed sound cavity results in a deep bass that anyone can truly immerse in.

Functions At Your Fingertips

Huawei has always promoted convenience and smarter connectivity across all its products. Hence, it’s no surprise that the FreeBuds 4 are extremely easy to use.

Having to juggle and go-between various undertakings, Paulo simply controls his music listening and calls using intuitive gesture controls: tapping twice to answer or end calls, playing, or pausing music. The thought of answering calls at the gym never been easier.

The FreeBuds 4’s newest function-Dual-Device Connectivity- is extremely useful for Paulo’s lifestyle. It allows the earbuds to be connected to two devices simultaneously, for seamless, switchable listening. No longer does Paulo have to manually disconnect from one device to connect to another, or experience interrupted music if any urgent call comes in. The music will simply pause, and the earbuds transition smoothly to the call which means he can now bid farewell to the trouble of switching back and forth between multiple devices and improve their efficiency.

The FreeBuds 4 also supports dual-device connection across various devices: smartphones, tablets, PCs and smart watches under Huawei’s all-scenario devices as well as any smart device that runs on Android, iOS, and Windows systems.

Big Sound, Small Package

The multitude of available functions that the FreeBuds 4 has to offer all squeeze into a charging case that weighs 38 grams and fits in the palm of your hand. This travel-friendly size also comes with travel-friendly battery power. It offers four house of continuous music playback (with ANC turned off), and 22 hours of non-stop tunes with the charging case.

The presence of quick-charge technology means the FreeBuds 4 only takes 15 minutes before listeners can indulge in a solid 2.5 hours of audio enjoyment. This function is especially useful if users are rushing out the door.

Whether Paulo is listening to John Mayer to relax, Maverick City if he’s feeling energetic, or his quintessential chill hop jams on a rainy day, the FreeBuds 4 is truly the FreeBud for every mood.

“Freedom” is the word Paulo uses to describe the FreeBuds. Accurately, they are the perfect companion to be free from the insignificant worries in life to focus on chasing our limits.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4 retails at S$198 and are available in two colours — Silver Frost and Ceramic White. They are available at all Huawei Authorised Stores, selected consumer electronic stores including Best Denki, Challenger and Hachi.tech, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Sprint-Cass Online as well as on Lazada and Shopee.

(Images Ben Matchap)