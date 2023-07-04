Home > Gear > Tech > Instagram’s Soon-To-Be-Launched Twitter Rival Threads Pops Up At App Store
Instagram’s Soon-To-Be-Launched Twitter Rival Threads Pops Up At App Store
Gear

Instagram’s Soon-To-Be-Launched Twitter Rival Threads Pops Up At App Store

By: Sushmita Mahanta, Jul 4 2023 6:56 pm

Amid a massive backlash against Elon Musk’s implementation of viewing limits on Twitter, Meta’s alternative to the microblogging site is all set to debut. Instagram’s Threads app, which has made its appearance on Apple’s iOS App Store, will launch on 6 July 2023.

The app had earlier made a blink-and-miss appearance on Google Play Store on 2 July. Meta has also launched a countdown website for the release of the app.

About Instagram’s new Threads app

Threads
Image credit: Screenshot/Threads, an Instagram app/App Store

While Android users cannot access Instagram Threads on Google Play Store as of now, iOS users can pre-opt for it using the ‘Get’ button on the App Store. The platform will be installed on the Apple devices once it has been launched.

According to the promotional description of the “text-based conversation” app, Threads will be a platform “where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow”.

“Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things – or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world,” the preview further reads.

More about its features

Instagram threads meta
Image credit: Souvik Banerjee/Unsplash

Originally, Threads was the name of an app Meta launched in 2019 to compete with Snapchat. The platform was later abandoned but the Mark Zuckerberg-led company retained the branding.

The revamped app previewed a similar interface to Twitter on the App Store listing. According to viral screenshots, users will be able to log into Threads with their Instagram handles and even follow their existing contacts. Additionally, they will be able to smoothly transfer their usernames over to the new platform.

Threads also comes with Twitter-like features such as reposting, liking and allowing users to limit post replies.

As for the social platform’s privacy policy, the app can collect data related to your health, financial information, contact information, browsing history, location and purchases, among other things.

Check out Threads app on App Store.

(Hero and featured image credit: Apple)

instagram Instagram Threads Meta social media twitter
written by.

Sushmita Mahanta
A PhD research scholar, Sushmita is a full-time writer and a part time poet. Clashing and colliding with words since childhood, there was nothing better than writing she could do to make a living. Notepads are Sushmita's one true love -- the unbothered victims drowned in the ink of her pen. An avid fan of K-pop and K-dramas, she mostly writes about Korean culture and entertainment. When not writing, Sushmita is dancing, reading, collecting books, learning about fashion, art, motion pictures, and appreciating BTS.
Travel Food entertainment
Instagram’s Soon-To-Be-Launched Twitter Rival Threads Pops Up At App Store

Subscribe to the magazine

img Subscribe Now

Most popular

View all Articles
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.