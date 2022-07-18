Fans of Netflix’s smash hit Korean zombie horror series Kingdom (2019–) can soon relive the thrill with a new game. Titled Kingdom: The Blood, its first gameplay trailer was released on 11 July by developer Action Square.

Kingdom: The Blood is being developed for both PC and mobile. And, as the name and the trailer suggests, it certainly has incredibly bloody action.

What the Kingdom: The Blood gameplay trailer reveals

Lots of swordplay and hordes of zombies

Sharing the same period as seen in Kingdom, the highly impressive trailer shows an unnamed character dressed in noble garments slashing his way through hordes of zombies with a sword.

He is seen entering a mediaeval Korean building and encountering an apparently uninfected man wielding a heavy axe. They battle and he slays the axe-wielding man. As he observes the body, the fallen man rises as a zombie and bites him.

The gameplay trailer proceeds with multiple scenes of sword slashing with hordes of zombies attacking the character amid burning buildings.

Customisable characters

According to Action Square, which is a South Korean game company, players can create their own characters. The combat created for the game is through motion capture of a professional Korean sword dancer.

Kingdom: The Blood gameplay trailer shows that Action Square has faithfully recreated historical details such as period clothing and architecture of buildings.

There will be two game modes — Story and Conquest. Boss battles are part of the game as is PvP combat.

Though an adaptation of the Netflix show, the streaming platform is not involved in its development.

Kingdom: The Blood is published by Astory.

What to know about Kingdom, the series

The acclaimed Netflix period thriller is set in a mediaeval Korea resembling the Joseon Era (1392-1910). It spans two seasons and a special episode.

The main story follows Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon), who sets out to investigate the mystery behind his father’s illness. While doing so, he finds himself in the middle of a zombie apocalypse that threatens the kingdom.

Though some conspire against him even while he tries to protect the land, the Prince also finds reliable allies such as the medical practitioner Seo-bi (Bae Doona) and the ace marksman Yeong-shin (Kim Sung-kyu), in his quest.

In 2021, Netflix released a special 90-minute episode titled Kingdom: Ashin of the North. The episode focuses on the backstory of the character Ashin (Jun Ji-hyun), who made a guest appearance in season 2 of the main series.

