The worlds of street photography, streetwear and street art have come together in a new collab between Leica, BAPE (A Bathing Ape) and American graffiti artist Stash.

This creative partnership has resulted in a strictly limited Leica D-Lux 7 ‘A BATHING APE X STASH’ digital camera. The special edition compact camera offers the same technical specifications as the serially produced model. However, it does come with a number of design and creative tweaks that sets the D-Lux 7 apart.

For starters the digital camera is presented in both a black-finish variant retailed by Leica, and a silver version which is available exclusively via A BATHING APE. The special edition features the signature ABC CAMO look of the streetwear label BAPE, and the brand’s APE HEAD insignia. It also sports the distinctive wild style tag of American graffiti artist Stash.

In terms of features, the Leica D-Lux 7 ‘A BATHING APE X STASH’ digital camera is kitted with a large Micro Four Thirds sensor, and the fast zoom lens with optical image stabilisation. This covers focal lengths from 24–75mm (35mm camera equivalent), with an aperture range of f/1.7–2.8.

For the effective resolution of 17 megapixels, the lens utilises a central portion of the sensor (which offers a total resolution is over 21 million pixels), resulting in an even higher image quality. In addition to high-resolution photographs, the sensor also delivers 4K 30fps and full-HD 60fps videos.

Convergence Of Creativity

This partnership between Leica, BAPE and Stash emphasises a strong synergy between street photography, street art and street wear. After all, street photography is all about capturing moments in its most natural form, which is something intimately connected with the Leica brand.

The genre also shares this trait with two other art forms that capture the urban zeitgeist – streetwear and street art. So you could say that Leica has brought these creative branches together to produce a rather stylish and cool digital camera.

To manifest this connective link, Leica found the perfect partners in both BAPE and Stash. The former, a pioneering streetwear label, encapsulates the youthful spirit of a generation, bringing Tokyo’s urban street style to the world with its contemporary designs.

In Stash (aka Josh Franklin), the brand leverages off the creative expertise of the pioneering street-art legend, who paved the way for a new genre by moving his creations from the anonymity of New York subway tunnels into the public eye. And, finally, we turn to Wetzlar: the German city that has become almost synonymous with the art of optical engineering and camera design.

Street Style

To say the Leica D-Lux 7 “A BATHING APE X STASH” digital camera unfolds the creative energies of three global cities is an understatement. More than that, it also presents an object that combines the many parallels between the three art forms according to Stash.

“Documenting my art through photography has always been part of my creativity. With the advent of digital cameras, I got my first Leica,” explains Stash. “They are visual, based on colour, form and expressive freedom. I think they are strongly youth-driven, and there is so much creativity between them that one feeds into the other to help complete the story.”

In designing the limited special edition of the Leica D-Lux 7, the Brooklyn-based artist incorporated both the famously graphic-heavy style of the BAPE label, and his own distinctive visual approach.

The black-finish Leica D-Lux 7 ‘A BATHING APE X STASH’ retails at €1,990 (S$2,797). It comes with an additional carrying strap, a specially designed camera pouch, and an auto lens cap that opens and closes as the lens retracts and extends.

(Images: Leica)