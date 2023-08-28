The Samsung Galaxy ecosystem is at its most improved yet. Upgraded with innovative technology, the connectivity enables a boost in productivity – both work and play. The perfect example is showcased via the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch6 series.

Announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul, South Korea on July 2023, Samsung welcomed their latest devices to their existing Galaxy ecosystem – Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch6 series. Two smartphones, a tablet, and a smartwatch in total, and all are in their latest iteration.

The spotlight was definitely on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5. Being the industry leader in creating stylish foldable phones, the South Korean tech conglomerate enhances both software and hardware with innovative upgrades. The premium Tab S9 series tablets and Watch6 series smartwatches aren’t left out and also received spec boosts.

Here’s how you can tap into the latest Samsung Galaxy ecosystem to maximise productivity for both work and play:

Unfolding wonders with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Filp5

Flexing versatility is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 models. Firstly, the portable-friendly clamshell Galaxy Z Flip5 exceeds durability expectations, thanks to the newly outfitted Flex Hinge design. This new integrated hinge module features a dual rail structure that can diffuse external impacts.

Creatives and content creators can always discover new ways to produce projects no matter if the Galaxy Z Flip5 is open or closed. Its new FlexCam also allows photo-taking from unexpected angles which develops surprising results.

Elsewhere on its cover display is the updated Flex Window for seamless multitasking, like using its full QWERTY keyboard to respond to texts using the Quick Reply feature, check call history and make calls via the cover display, on Galaxy Z Flip5 without flipping open the device.

The screen is also 3.78 times larger than the previous generation for increased functionality and to provide more customization options with widgets, including informative and graphical clocks that match the face design of a user’s Galaxy Watch6 Series and stylish frames to showcase individuality.

Galaxy Z Fold5

Users who prefer a larger screen will gravitate towards the book-like Galaxy Z Fold5. With its wide screen estate, productivity is dynamic and boundless with functions like Multi Window, App Continuity, Taskbar, drag and drop, and optimisation of third-party apps.

Taskbar, in particular, is improved for multi-taskers to quickly switch between a maximum of four recently-used apps to efficiently produce work. The newly enhanced two-handed drag and drop can also maximise productivity when moving content between apps and screens.

Uninterrupted work can be achieved with the hidden pop-up feature. Apps continue to run in the background, allowing video watching on full screen while texting other users via a floating pop-up at the side of the screen.

Scribble immediate ideas and bring them to reality with the fine-tuned S Pen Fold Edition. Now slimmer and more compact, real-time annotating is easier with the increased portability of the S Pen Case.

From Ideation to Creation with Samsung Tab S9 series

Demonstrating the prowess of a mobile office and portable portfolio is the latest Samsung Tab S9 series. Consisting of Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra, these Samsung tablets best their predecessors for immersive viewing and creative freedom.

Performance gets a boost with the Galaxy Tab S9 Series’ dynamic refresh rate which automatically calibrates from 60 to 120Hz to balance smooth responsiveness with optimised battery efficiency. Clarity of ideas matters. So, view them clearly with the innovative Vision Booster technology that automatically detects bright lighting conditions and adapts to keep the screen vivid.

Penning down inspiration on the go is effortless with the Galaxy S Pen. This accompanying tablet tool offers a pen-on-paper-like experience. The S Pen can also write in search bars, browsers and app stores, and new bidirectional charging ensures it gets power no matter which way it faces when in its cradle.

Features-wise, Multi Window and Pop-up View are also available for the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Creatives and creators can do research in a browser, reference an image from Samsung Gallery and sketch out ideas in Samsung Notes, all simultaneously in one view.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Series also integrates seamlessly into the Galaxy ecosystem. For example, Multi Control allows copying, pasting or dragging text and images directly between tablet and smartphone, making users control their Samsung smartphone using a Galaxy Tab S9 touchpad with ease. Such smooth connectivity makes idea creation an effortless task.

It also has Second Screen capabilities to mirror or extend the PC screen to tablet. In a Google Meet call, collaborations can occur easier by sharing the screen and co-editing a live Samsung Notes document at the same time.

Information at a glance with Samsung Tab Watch6 series

Never underestimate the power you can have on your wrist via a smartwatch. The Samsung Tab Watch6 series – Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic – packs powerful functions in a refined and sleek design with its interactive user interface.

Reading and writing are easier on the 20% larger display (yes, you can send text messages!), showcasing more text on the screen and a larger keyboard while maintaining a comfortable size. Powered by the enhanced processor and memory, Galaxy Watch6 delivers smoother and faster interactions.

Galaxy Watch6 Series comes with a larger battery and reduced battery consumption to support its larger and brighter display. With just eight minutes of quick charge, users can add an additional eight hours, perfect for tracking sleep and other personal health data throughout the day.

The smartwatches’ in-built features are also capable of boosting productivity. Samsung Wallet on Galaxy Watch6 combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to incorporate more essentials in the user’s digital wallet – including transportation payment cards, credit cards, and digital car keys for selected car models.

In addition, Enhanced Gesture Control allows users to conveniently manage their watch using simple gestures for greater accessibility and ease, letting them set their own shortcuts and now access apps and functions touch-free.

Galaxy Watch6 Series works in tandem with other Samsung devices in the ecosystem too and further enhances user experiences. For instance, the upgraded Camera Controller enables remote control of a paired Galaxy Z Flip5 camera to switch modes, angles, and zoom. Samsung Smart TV or Galaxy Tab S9 shows the user’s progress in real-time with a guided fitness or mindfulness program on the large screen.

The Samsung Galaxy ecosystem of Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9 series and Watch6 series is now available online and at all Samsung concept stores.