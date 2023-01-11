Imagine a television set without any clunky cables, simply placed on its stand or on the wall, and managed remotely thanks to an accompanying wireless receiver box grouping together all the connected peripherals. That’s precisely one of the most striking new products on show at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which concluded on January 8. This new wireless and cable-free TV concept, called the M3, is being presented by the manufacturer LG.

It is a 97-inch OLED TV that comes with technology called Zero Connect. It works together with an accompanying box capable of transmitting audio and video signals of up to 4K and at 120Hz.

This makes the TV’s surrounding environment much less cluttered than before, given that the box can be placed at a distance of up to four meters away while still working properly. It is to this box that are connected the various peripheral devices that allow users to watch certain types of content or play games: set-top boxes, hard disks, Blu-ray players, game consoles, etc. Note that the box can also connect to a sound bar, again wirelessly.

To achieve this, LG has developed an algorithm that identifies the optimal transmission path and adapts in real time to the situation. This means that, if someone passes between the TV and the box, the signal will not be affected. Finally, this box is equipped with voice recognition, which means that users can turn on and off all connected devices without having to get up.

While LG is also presenting its range of new OLED TVs at CES, no information has yet been given regarding the commercial release of the M3. Note that this concept is not entirely new, since Samsung already offers this kind of set-up through One Connect. But in the case of LG, there is no cable between the receiver box and the TV.

Similarly, the idea of a completely cable-free TV, i.e., without even a power cord, has long interested brands. Two years ago, a Russian startup was at CES presenting a novel technology based on magnetic resonance power transfer. This project was, however, short-lived. This year, it’s the turn of the startup Displace to showcase its own solution, with a TV set that, once charged, is claimed to be able to run for almost a month.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews