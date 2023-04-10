What was the strategic thinking behind offering consumer electronics at a beauty and health store? Why are you beginning with workplace solutions?

Our collaboration with Watsons seeks to showcase Logitech’s ability and evolution to be present where our consumers are, and to support their everyday lifestyle and workspace needs. We wanted to move away from the stereotypical expectation of only being available in tech stores, and Watsons was the obvious choice for us, as Singapore’s leading beauty and health retailer.

We have specially curated a portfolio of lifestyle and wellness solutions to be retailed at Watsons, which we believe will best equip modern-day working professionals on the go. Our intention was to bring comfort, beauty and joy to this new customer segment. If we feel better, we work better! Today, people are looking for various ways to live healthier and to enjoy a more balanced and active lifestyle. With the spotlight on employee well-being in this new hybrid working reality, we see more employers prioritising health and wellness for their employees, which we believe is a step in the right direction.

Workspace well-being is an important aspect of employee well-being; whether you’re working from home, the office, or on the go, a personalised workplace set-up adapted to your environment, body size, and needs can make a huge difference to your well-being and performance. By outfitting remote workspaces with technology that fulfils the values that organisations and their current workforce cares about, such as environmental responsibility, fair production practices, or inclusive and ergonomic design principles, off-site employees can feel socially and emotionally engaged with their work community.

What were the market factors that encouraged such a move?

‘Tech’ is not something that needs to be singled out on its own, but rather viewed as an important and integrated part of our daily lives. This is why Logitech is channelling and expanding into primarily health and lifestyle channels – because it’s clear our lives have become exponentially inseparable from technology. For example, video conferencing corporations recently reported 300 million ‘daily users’ in 2023, up from 10 million at the end of 2019. And according to our recent region-wide Logitech-Milieu insight study on consumer purchasing behaviour, we found 1 in 2 respondents from Singapore reported an overall interest in purchasing audio and video technology.