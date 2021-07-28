Almost two years ago, Louis Vuitton debuted its state-of-the-art wireless Horizon Earphones – melding cutting-edge acoustic technology with the Maison’s creativity and heritage. Continuing its foray into the audio technology and lifestyle categories, Louis Vuitton is set to expand its range of stereo electronics end of this month with a wireless speaker.

Dubbed the Horizon Light Up Speaker, the wireless Bluetooth device provides the ultimate audio-visual experience while representing Louis Vuitton’s finesse in turning a lifestyle product into a work of art. Even when at home and not in use, it becomes an object d’art – lavishly decorating your living space.

Taking design cues from the Toupie (“Spinning Top”) handbag designed by Louis Vuitton’s womenswear artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, the speaker sees a pointed top and bottom – almost resembling a UFO. And just like how the Toupie handbag rewrote the rule book for evening bags, the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Speaker aims to reinvent the world of portable speakers.

A New Level of Desirability

Bound in noble leather and, with metal components, the speaker manifests itself in an explosion of sound, light and movement when switched on. As it vibrates like a heartbeat, a dynamic light show synchronises to your favourite beats, beaming through a LED top ring and a steel middle band featuring the cut-out letters ‘L-O-U-I-S-V-U-I-T-T-O-N’.

Elegant and undeniably chic, the covered woofer can be carried around effortlessly with its attached leather wrist strap. Those who enjoy picnics and outdoor adventures are encouraged to bring the audio companion along. Thanks to the unconventional shape, it offers myriad acoustic benefits – including a 360 immersive sound experience.

Advanced Technical Features

Compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Qplay via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Louis Vuitton speaker offers up to 15 hours of playtime when fully charged. And depending on the occasion, it can also be paired or grouped to accommodate bigger spaces and multiple rooms. Controllable through a dedicated mobile application, configuring and customising the speaker’s functions is easy as pie.

Living up to Louis Vuitton’s promises, the practical and highly sophisticated Horizon Light Up speaker will be a welcome addition to any lifestyle occasion. Bound to be a future icon and essential to many, the chic audio system is sure to become the ultimate accessory for those who appreciate high-quality acoustics and craftsmanship, as well as for the contemporary traveller.

(Images: Louis Vuitton)