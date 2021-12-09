Maximize Your Work From Home Experience With LG’s UltraFine™ Display Ergo Monitors

With work from home today practically a default setting for many, the home office/ workstation now occupies a permanent place in the home. Working remotely though does require some thought and planning. After all, having the proper set-up with the right equipment is essential to good productivity and also wellbeing.

The monitor is a key component to any work-at-home set-up. Having the right monitor is paramount to the workstation as it allows you to maximise your workspace, eliminate eye strain whilst affording improved posture and focus. All of this contributes to improving efficiency, comfort, and convenience, which will help users maximise their remote working experience.

Understanding the needs of today’s remote workers, LG Electronics has unveiled its latest range of Ergo concept UltraFine™ Display. Boasting an innovative design, the range of monitors are equipped with enhanced ergonomics and superb IPS picture quality to deliver the ultimate user comfort as well as desktop flexibility.

The beauty of the new Ergo concept UltraFine™ Display monitors is that they are designed to take productivity, comfort, and convenience to another level. Ideal for people working remotely, it brings the freedom of flexibility for both the workspace as well as the gaming room.

Paired with the UltraFine™ Display Ergo monitor (32UN880 and 27UN880), users benefit from accurate colour reproduction and the simplicity of the USB-C One Cable. The Ergo concept also delivers next-level ergonomics to the workspace affording users to configure their work environment to their exact specifications, or for whatever task they are undertaking.

Users can move the screen outward away from the wall, up to eye-level or down to desk-level, tilt it forward or back, and even pivot it through 90 degrees. LG Ergo monitors can move up or down across a range of 130 millimetres, toward or away from the user across a depth of 180 millimetres and can also swivel to face the opposite direction (up to 280 degrees) – a capability that is especially convenient for collaborative work.

Tilting up to 25 degrees in either direction and being able to rotate from landscape to portrait and back, LG’s Ergo concept monitors are designed to meet the individual preferences of each user. They provide complete freedom and absolute comfort for work, creating content, conferencing and gaming.

Those tasks are also enhanced with lifelike colour with 4K IPS, which reduces colour shift from different vantage points. Both the LG UltraFine 4K (models 32UN880 and 27UN880) feature an LG IPS display panel that ensures vivid, realistic images with accurate colour expression, exceptional contrast, and a wide viewing angle.

To say the UltraFine™ Display Ergo Monitors is a centrepiece of the modern office is an understatement. It not only offers an immersive experience for work, watch, and play but it’s also designed for convenience with its ergonomically advanced stand.

Easy to assemble right out of the box, the Ergo stand employs a C-type clamp, allowing it to be attached easily to the edge of the desk or table. It can also be fitted directly into a desk’s cable hole and secured with the included T-type clamp. Either way its affixed, users are guaranteed greater space efficiency than any conventional monitor stand.

Securing the stand, monitor and cables with its C-Clamp, cable management takes mere seconds with LG’s unique One Click Stand. Best of all, wires run neatly through its shaft for a clean, clutter-free workspace, leaving you with the perfect setting to get on with the tasks at hand.

The LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo Monitors also support USB-C connectivity for wider compatibility with the latest laptops and data transfer along with convenient charging without need for an adaptor. With all your required technical needs taken care off along with customisable views and an uncluttered design, the LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo Monitors usher in a new era for the workstation, one that promotes good posture and increased productivity.

Need to enhance your home workstation? The LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo Monitor retails from S$899 and it is available through LG KrisShop, LG Lazada, LG Shopee, and authorized retailers Best Denki, COURTS and Harvey Norman. Find out more about the LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo Monitors here.

(Images: LG Electronics Singapore)