Former US First Lady Melania Trump Is Getting Into The NFT Game With A New Venture

Melania Trump, the former US First Lady, has launched a non-fungible token (NFT) venture with an eye on capitalising on a feverishly high interest in digital assets.

The Melania Trump NFT platform will have a series of NFTs released at regular intervals, a statement issued by her office said.

A look at Melania Trump’s NFT venture, and what all it includes

What does the NFT platform include?

A watercolour artwork by Marc-Antoine Coulon, titled Melania’s Vision, is the first NFT that will be released on the platform. It “embodies Melania’s cobalt blue eyes,” the statement said.

Citing from his website, Coulon is a fashion illustrator who has been associated with illustrious fashion magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair and ELLE.

“The limited-edition piece of digital artwork will be 1 SOL (approximately $150) and includes an audio recording from Mrs. Trump with a message of hope,” the statement reads.

The NFT will be available for purchase between 16 and 31 December 2021.

Portion of proceeds to go to charity

According to the statement, a portion of the proceeds will support children ageing out of foster care.

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” she said in a statement.

“Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community,” Melania added.

What else is on the cards?

The statement adds that a special auction of “historical importance” will be held in January 2022, featuring digital artwork, physical artwork and a physical one-of-a-kind accessory.

The Melania Trump NFT venture is the former First Lady’s first major public project since she left office in 2020, following the defeat of Republican leader and former President Donald Trump in the presidential elections last year.

She is the latest among the many prominent personalities, including Lionel Messi and Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, who joined the NFT bandwagon this year.

The NFTs in the collection will be available on MelaniaTrump.com. The platform, which runs on Solana blockchain protocol, uses both SOL cryptocurrency and credit card via MoonPay for payments.

(Main and Featured images: MELANIA TRUMP/@MELANIATRUMP/Twitter)