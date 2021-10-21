If you’re secretly hoping to get your hands on an Xbox Series X later this year. You may be in for a bit of a disappointment.

No thanks to limited stock and instant sellouts due to a global component shortage that is clearly not improving, the popular Microsoft game console — like its competitor, the PlayStation 5– is said to be impossible to obtain, possibly until 2023.

Thanks to everyone who voted, this was down to the wire and thrilling to follow. Now that @Xbox won, we will move forward on our promise to make those Xbox Series X Mini Fridges. First one off the line will be filled with games & headed to our friends @Skittles of course! 💚🌈 https://t.co/xeeN8yLGV8 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021

Bummed? So are we, but Microsoft has — kinda — the next best thing: the Xbox Mini Fridge. Following a friendly Twitter brand competition with Skittles, the tech giant is set to deliver on its promise of bringing these sleek mini fridges to its most loyal gamers out there.

Set to be available for preorder on 19 October, the Xbox Mini Fridge looks just like the real thing, with the same black and neon colour scheme throughout. Sure, it might be little consolation for those hankering after the console, but it’s a pretty nifty accessory to have in a room, especially since it holds up to 12 canned drinks and has another compartment just for snacks. Besides a DC power adaptor that’ll allow the fridge to be used on-the-go, it’ll also have USB port on the front that lets you to charge your device.

A select number of retailers will launch the units come 19 October for US$99.99 (approx. S$135), so keep your eyes peeled if you fancy one.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.