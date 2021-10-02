Thinking about getting the new iPhone 13? Well, don’t forget to protect it! Although the new Apple device has just been launched, there’s already an ample selection of iPhone 13 cases to choose from.

Offering more than just protecting, they also enhance the individual style of owners of the phone. Here are some that should be on your radar if you’re looking for some protection of your new iPhone.

Moshi

A pioneer in Apple accessory design, Moshi has introduced a new range of iPhone 13 cases for the market. Consider the new Arx series as an option. Featuring a slim design it protects in style without adding bulk. The Mirage Black colourway offers a sophisticated finish that appears to have three-dimensional depth yet is completely smooth to the touch. For users who prefer a transparent case, Arx in Crystal Clear allows the user’s Apple logo to shine through. Each Arx case is compatible with Apple’s MagSafe magnetic wireless charging protocol.

Additionally, there’s this cool Crossbody Phone Holster to consider. Since not everyone wants to lug a bag around, Moshi’s new Crossbody Phone Holster is an excellent alternative. This quick-access holster comes with an adjustable strap so that it can be worn in a relaxed or body-hugging style. It offers quick access to the iPhone 13 as well as important items such as cash, and cards—close at hand.

There’s also the Altra, a slim case which features a detachable wrist strap to open a new world of hands-free convenience and security. It features Moshi’s proprietary NanoShield anti-microbial coating to kill germs and bacteria upon contact. Vary your carry with the Altra Body Strap and wear it crossbody, on the shoulder, or around the neck.

elago

As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. Its new iPhone 13 cases are certainly no exception. Take for instance the elago Glide case, which sports a frosted/transparent back with a coloured accent. This case adds a splash of colour to a simple case and is perfect for anyone who loves a blocked design.

For traditionalists, the elago Silicone case continues to be a classic fan favourite. These cases have a soft touch with great grip and protection and comes in a variety of colours including white, lovely pink, mint, purple, black, stone, nightglow blue, orange, hot pink, red, midnight green, and jean indigo.

CASETiFY

A collaboration with cult streetwear brand Market has resulted in a new range of iPhone 13 cases with fresh new designs. Market’s pop culture designs bring a rebellious spirit and bold aesthetic to CASETiFY’s signature accessories for their first full tech capsule.

Designs in the collection will be featured on CASETiFY’s signature Impact and Ultra Impact Cases, with products sustainably made from 65% recycled material and offering up to 10-ft. drop-protection. Cases in the collection also come equipped with the brand’s proprietary antimicrobial coating, DEFENSiFY, eliminating 99% of bacteria from devices to keep phones germ-free.

(Images: From the respective brands)