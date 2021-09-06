The Nikon Z fc is the latest model in the Z-series mirrorless camera lineup. This elegant and compact DX-format camera combines design and heritage of the classic Nikon FM2.

It features intuitive and tactile controls that allow users to capture fleeting moments. The dedicated dials for the ISO, shutter speed and exposure compensation allow users the flexibility to adjust desired settings easily to achieve the best quality experience when delving into different types of photography.

Even in Auto Mode, the Z fc supports exposure compensation. Handy for increasing brightness for enhanced silhouettes. Also, with a single click, the Nikon Z fc allows users to stay connected. This technology-friendly camera is supported by a suite of software tools for transferring images and videos from camera to any smart device seamlessly.

Professional Shooters

To complete the kit, users can choose between the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR in a new silver variant or a special edition NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE). They can also look forward to a new NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3VR. The high-powered zoom lens for APS-C (Nikon DX format) mirrorless cameras is due out by year end.

The compact and lightweight lens will support shooting of still images and videos in a variety of situations from wide angle to telephoto focal lengths as well as short distances.

Not only is the new addition to the Nikon mirrorless family elegant, but it is also customisable as well. Personalised leather texture materials for the camera body come in six colours—white, sand, beige, amber brown, natural grey, coral pink, and mint green. Six addition premium exterior colours-excluding black- will be available in Singapore at a later date.

The Nikon Z fc is convenient, lightweight, and for made for both amateurs and professionals on a day off. All of these functions at a touch of a button.

(Images Nikon)