The Samsung Galaxy S series has a legacy of beautiful design with advanced cameras, right and intelligent displays, powerful processes and batteries and robust security. Within the S series, Ultra is top of the line, the absolute best that Samsung has to offer.

Indeed, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sets new benchmarks for smartphones. The latest Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s most advanced flagship smartphone yet, merging the best of two legacies – the unrivalled power of the Note series and the pro-grade camera and performance of the S series – to set a new standard for premium smartphones.

The first Galaxy S series to be equipped with the latest 4nm processor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is built for the most productive workdays assisted by the brand’s most advanced AI and ML processing. All that power runs on Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G’s powerful battery, which gives you more than a full day of use in a single full charge. Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G also supports 45W super-fast charging.

The Quick Take: “We’ve packed top-of-range innovation within the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G from both our S and Note series to offer consumers a mobile experience like never before. In fact, the integration of the S Pen in the new Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G offers new ways of creation – from simple note taking to complex illustrations. Along with the power of an all-new 4nm processor processor and advanced camera features – especially our new Nightography feature – the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is primed to be the gold standard for premium smartphones in market for content creation and consumption,” – Sarah Chua, Vice President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

Your favourite Galaxy Note feature in the S series: The S-Pen

For the first time ever, Note users’ favourite built-in S Pen is coming to the Galaxy S series — and it’s the fastest, most responsive S Pen ever made. With 70% lower latency, you can write and draw more naturally on your S22 Ultra 5G’s expansive screen, and explore apps in new ways. The S22 Ultra 5G taps on the brand’s beloved Galaxy Note DNA, embracing the legacy of the Note while opening up new ways to be creative and get things done.

A DSLR and more: Advanced Photography features for Amateurs or Professionals

Whether you’re an amateur or a professional photographer, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G gives you all the tools you need to snap a beautiful shot every time. Advanced Nightography, a new feature available across the entire Galaxy S22 family (not just the S222 Ultra) allows you to snag crisp, clear videos on both the front and back cameras, whether you’re recording during the day or night.

Built with a 2.4um pixel sensor – Samsung’s largest pixel sensor yet, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G’s camera lenses can capture more light and data, optimising the lighting and detail of your video clips. Further augmented by the S22 Ultra’s advanced Super Clear Glass lens, you can take smoother and clearer nighttime videos without flares. Meanwhile, video Auto Framing ensures your camera always captures exactly who you want, whether that’s one person or ten.

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G isn’t just Samsung’s most powerful camera, it’s also the smartest. Packed with new AI supported features like Portrait Mode, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is built to make every photo look professional. With robust intelligent camera capabilities, your phone does the heavy lifting, so you always capture stunning photos and video not just with any lighting but also while zoomed in. The S22 Ultra’s superior zooming capabilities not only get you 100x closer to the action but built in AI also compensates for your hand’s natural shakes minimising blurry zoomed in shots.

Just like a DSLR camera, you can brighten or darken your photos with ISO settings and shutter speed, adjust white balance to make your photo more warm or cool, and manually focus on your desired subject to get your images looking exactly the way you want. Additionally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G includes the Expert RAW app featuring the ability to save photos in RAW format up to 16bit and a comprehensive suite of in-camera editing tools that deliver a DSLR-like experience, giving advanced users and veteran photographers more creative control.

Augustman’s Verdict

With seamlessly integrated camera lenses and a sleek metal frame displaying a mirrored effect, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G represents Samsung’s most premium look and feel. Considering that most of our lives are now stored on our smartphones, the Galaxy S22 series 5G secured by the brand’s powerful Knox Vault security platform completely isolates sensitive data like your passwords, biometrics or Blockchain keys from the phone’s main operating system in an independent sub-system ensuring that your personal data and cryptocurrencies are safe. Meanwhile, One UI’s privacy dashboard and Indicator make it easy to see which apps are accessing your data and camera, so you can decide whether to grant or deny permission to each app.

Ultimately, featuring a built-in S Pen, the most powerful Galaxy Ultra model ever created taps on the brand’s beloved Galaxy Note DNA and adds the S models signature image capture brilliance with new advanced Nightography and video capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day.

Pre-order for the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G will commence from 9 February 2022, Wednesday, 11pm, and will be available in Singapore from 4 March 2022, Friday, at all telecom operators, consumer electronics stores and authorised mobile outlets.

(Images: Samsung)