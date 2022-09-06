Many role-playing games (RPGs), action-packed road rages, detective games and much more kept the consoles running throughout 2022. And as we enter the latter half of the year, much remains to be unfolded in the gaming arena. Now, it’s time to see what are the upcoming video games releasing in September 2022.

The previous month saw releases, such as Spider-Man Remastered, Madden NFL 23, Pac-Man: World Re-Pac, Two Point Campus and F1 Manager 2022, delivering adventure, sports simulation and RPGs blockbusters. Other hit titles that rolled out earlier in 2022 include some crowd favourites like Elden Ring, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Stranger or Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Midnight Fight Express and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC.

Carrying the same enthusiasm forward, the most anticipated games of September releasing on Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch include action and sports games. After the release of LEGO Star Wars this April, another video game by the plastic construction toys maker is slated to roll out this month. Among other big games coming up, Wayward Strand, which was delayed from July, is releasing in mid-September, and Life Is Strange Remastered Collection is getting a new edition for Nintendo Switch.

Here are some of the much-awaited video game releases of September 2022

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Release date: 1 September

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

The month opens with one of the most exciting upcoming games from the Bandai Namco banner — JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. While it will roll out in Japan on 1 September, gamers across the world can play it the following day onwards.

Dashing heroes, Hirohiko Araki’s stunning art styles and catchy one-liners from JoJo’s universe are back to take gamers to Araki’s manga world. Fifty playable characters, including Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, DIO and Jolyne Cujoh from all arcs and generations, meet in this game.

The gaming modes include All-Star Battle Mode, Arcade Mode, Online Mode, Versus Mode, Practice Mode and Gallery Mode. Players can also choose from a host of new cosmetic skins and illustrations while browsing through settings and features to participate in over 100 battles.

LEGO Brawls

Release date: 2 September

Platforms: PS4, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

With an eight-player combat mode and an array of customisations, LEGO Brawls is a mobile game from the toy manufacturer.

One of the biggest games from a popular banner to roll out in September, LEGO games have always been a big hit. While this game hits the consoles on 2 September, curious fans can already start playing it on their Apple handsets via the Apple Arcade.

With a focus on character customisations and cosmetics in LEGO Brawls, each of their aspects can be modified on the platform fighter — whether it is their capes, gloves or even their facial expressions or hair.

When it comes to gaming, players can achieve maximum kills with modern warfare skills and gain control over certain strategic areas on the map. Additionally, several movement options are based on themes, like Barracuda Bay, Ninjago Seabound and Monkie Kid Jungle, which help them overcome obstacles. Players can also lay their hands on special in-game elements, like a mech, helicopter or a giant dinosaur, upon destroying item boxes.

The Last Of Us Part 1

Release date: 2 September

Platforms: PC, PS5

When it was first released in 2013, Last of Us was one of the biggest games of the time. Its popularity bred a whole generation of gamers who played as Joel and were tasked to take Ellie to a safe place.

This time, the console edition features modern visuals and gameplay. While the story of the original title remains the same, the stunning graphics and artwork get a huge upgrade. Added downloadable content (DLC) and the acclaimed prequel chapter — “Left Behind” — are included in this remake, which comes in two editions, Standard and Digital Deluxe.

Although the emotional storytelling of Joel rescuing Ellie out of a militarised quarantine may seem quite simple at the beginning, it soon snowballs into international travels. With advanced mechanics, facial expressions and an immersive gaming experience, this faithful remake is one of those video game releases which have fans waiting with bated breath.

Splatoon 3

Release Date: 9 September

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Squids, salmons, octopuses and more make this cute adventurous game quite a crowd favourite. The story is interesting as well. Players enter Splatand, a parched desert land where fighter Inklings and Octolings reside. The city of Splatsville is the main seat of action.

Players have to battle it through the 4v4 Turf Wars mode and other sites to survive in this game. Characters are equipped with cool moves, like squid surge and squid roll, and they can use a new bow-shaped weapon, named Tri-Stringer, to hurl ink at their foes.

In the story mode of the games, players can direct Agent 3 to ward off the barbaric Octarians, unearth the mysteries of Alterna and see how they sit with the theme of the mode — Return of the Mammalians.

Another reason why this is one of the highly anticipated upcoming games is the return of Salmon Run. First unveiled in Splatoon 2, this co-op multiplayer mode lets players hunt unusual herds of Salmonid nemesis in groups of four. It was a welcome departure from the regular multiplayer mode, which is most competitive and lets players earn cool gaming gears.

Along with the wide scope of character customisations, several new battle modes and a new card game called Tableturf Battle, Splatoon 3 has a large array of DLC and paid content, as well as promises the return of online events called Splatfest.

Wayward Strand

Release date: 15 September

Platforms: Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X|S

Slated for a July release this year, Wayward Strand had its release postponed by a month as the makers prioritised the teams’ health and well-being.

Launch Update!

Good things take time. And we believe this game is a Good Thing. So we’re pushing back our release date to

🗓️ September 15 🗓️

We want to give you the best possible game we can, while preserving our team’s health. Your support & understanding mean the world to us💖 pic.twitter.com/wmY7BfC6o7 — Wayward Strand (@WaywardStrand) July 7, 2022

According to a PlayStation blog, Wayward Strand is a different type of playable story game, which is based in a living world.

Set in Australia in the 1970s, the game takes players inside a flying hospital where they play as Casey Beaumaris, a fearless and daring teenage girl and journalist working for her school newspaper. She is visiting the hospital for the first time and has to spend three days in the aged-care ward, where she gets to learn the mysteries and workings of the airship in which the hospital is being constructed.

Bringing the iconic open-world experience, Wayward Strand eschews the classic tropes of riddles and puzzles. After getting dropped into this real-world kind of setting, players interact with the residents and staff to know more about them or even eavesdrop on their conversation.

Return to Monkey Island

Release date: 19 September

Platforms: PC, Switch

The newest game in the Monkey Island series brings back the original creators and developers. The sequel to the 1991 game Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, this game continues the story of Guybrush Threepwood who has not engaged in a battle of wits with his archrival, the zombie pirate LeChuck, for some time.

Things have gone awry on Monkey Island, whose many mysteries are still unknown. Under the leadership of Captain Madison, who commands a crew of young pirate leaders, the old government of Melee Island is uprooted, ensuing chaos and mayhem.

In this upcoming game, players can engage in playful banter with some new faces on the island, sail on the high seas to explore new vistas, solve puzzles and go on quests to help Guybrush attain his old fame. Gamers can also visit different archipelagos, like Terror Island and Brrr Muda, to make alliances and fight foes to help restore order on Melee island.

This video game brings back point-and-click gameplay with a modern touch and has amazing adventure gaming controls. Context-sensitive interactions, reactive dialogue trees and an easy-to-use inventory system help gamers live the pirate life smoothly.

Life Is Strange Remastered Collection

Release date: 27 September

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

The story-based narrative game first rolled out on 1 February 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S after a series of delays. Now, the makers have finally announced its release on Switch.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection has been developed by Don’t Nod Entertainment and published by Square Enix. It revolves around a girl who has outstanding time-bending abilities, which she must use to save the people and town of Arcadia Bay. The upcoming game has a new name, Life is Strange: Arcade Bay, as well.

A couple of more changes have been introduced to the Switch version. An improved visual experience and graphics along with better animated motion-inspired facial expressions are some of the main changes that fans are likely to notice. The new title also includes two more games, choice-driven games with multiple endings, new tracks and original scores.

Moonbreaker (early access)

Release date: 29 September

Platforms: PC

This one comes from the house of Krafton, the name behind the incredibly popular video game BGMI and game series Subnautica, Brandon Sanderson. Moonbreaker is an action-packed RPG, which dwells in a new sci-fi universe designed by Sanderson.

The tabletop-turn-based competitive tactics video game appeals widely to fans of collectable card games. It features 50 customisable playable units, like captains, crew and assists, which allow gamers to lead roasters and build a league of their own.

In this miniatures game, players engage in modern warfare in Reaches, which is described as “a tiny solar system with moons held in orbit by a scarce resource called Cinder” by Krafton.

(Hero and featured image credits: Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment & PlayStation)