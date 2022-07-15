Get ready for another blast from the past.

Nokia is reviving an icon of the last century with its legendary 8210 feature phone — originally released in 1999 — in a 4G version.

The iconic cell phone is returning with everything that helped seal its success more than 20 years ago — and more — including a simple and compact design, an intuitive interface, and the ability to take photos, listen to music, and (of course) play Snake.

Storage space can even be expanded with a microSD card. The handset has a 2.8-inch screen and a removable battery, offering up to six hours of talk-time and nearly three weeks of standby time. It is priced at €79.99 (S$132).

At the same time, Nokia is releasing two other retro-inspired models. The Nokia 2660 Flip is a clamshell phone, in total keeping with the style of the early 2000s. As for the 5710 XpressAudio, this handset is all about sound, with its integrated wireless earbuds. Far from the current market standards, these two phones are priced at €79.99 (S$132) and €89.99 (S$149) respectively.

Nokia has marketed a series of revamped “classic” feature phones in recent years. In 2017, the brand caused a sensation by relaunching its iconic Nokia 3310 in a 3G version, before following up a year later with the 8110.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews