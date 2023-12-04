What are some of the best Christmas cocktails? What do I gift my boss on Christmas? Easy Christmas stories for children – These are some of the top queries that flood Google every Holiday season. And guess who has taken cognizance of it this time around? Your friendly AI system ChatGPT with their new tool, SantaGPT.

Yes, the festive spirit is alive and kicking at OpenAI, and they have just gifted users something special – SantaGPT, a cool chatbot powered by GPT-4, straight from the “North Pole”.

With a cheerful greeting that goes, “I’m Santa! Spreading cheer and helping with festive gift ideas,” SantaGPT is here to sprinkle some magic into your holiday season. Exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, this AI wonder is your go-to for finding the perfect gifts to make this Christmas merry and memorable.

If you are living for this new AI tool, just like us, here’s everything you need to know about SantaGPT.

OpenAI’s SantaGPT: How to unwrap this wonder

prepare for the holidays by meeting our new SantaGPT! check back with him daily for a surprise leading up to 🎅s visithttps://t.co/II2JrSYnvE pic.twitter.com/ahIP0CetIv — ChatGPT (@ChatGPTapp) December 2, 2023

With Christmas celebrations in full swing at OpenAI, the ChatGPT company has unveiled a new GPT-4-based chatbot called SantaGPT, which comes bearing Christmas gift ideas and is currently available for GPT Plus subscribers.

Wondering how to take SantaGPT for a spin? Well, it’s as easy as a rum ball! It can be accessed via a desktop web browser or by downloading the ChatGPT app on your smartphone.

Who can access SantaGPT?

Only existing ChatGPT Plus subscribers can hitch a ride on this magical sleigh, as OpenAI has temporarily paused new subscriptions. However, if you want to be one of the first people to get on the Plus-wagon as soon as the process resumes, click on the “Upgrade to Plus” option at the bottom and select the “Join the waitlist” button. Do note that the membership costs USD 20 (SGD 27 approximately) per month.

For those who have got their ChatGPT Plus pass already, it’s time to let SantaGPT be your holiday hero and help you if you are stuck in a gift-giving dilemma and need a little North Pole wisdom to guide you.

Quick prompts to use SantaGPT for some festive fun

In the spirit of Christmas generosity, OpenAI has a stocking full of features and commands to make your SantaGPT experience more delightful. Want to know how the reindeer are doing? Just ask! Do your kids need help with a quick Christmas story? SantaGPT will paint a sweet picture for you. Wanna know about the latest Christmas dessert recipes? Start whipping your cream already! Need help with a fun Christmas greeting message for your cousins? Be prepared to be stormed by many cool one-liners.

That’s not all. For the countdown enthusiasts, find out exactly how many sleeps until Christmas – because the anticipation is half the fun!

So, whether you are seeking gift ideas or just some jolly banter, your festive friend SantaGPT is here to make your Christmas merrier than ever.

(Hero and feature image credits: Pexels)