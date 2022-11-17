In the market to add a dash of style to your iPhone whilst also protecting it? You just may want to check out the new OVO and CASETiFY collection. The collaboration between the Canadian born lifestyle brand and the phone accessories brand is just what modern consumers and Drake fans have been waiting for.

October’s Very Own (OVO) was established in 2008 by founders Aubrey “Drake” Graham, Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib. Since its inception the brand has brought premium clothing, outerwear, accessories, and home goods inspired by its Canadian roots to the market. Now with this collaboration they’ve extended the reach into the tech accessory segment.

Collaborating for the first time, the OVO and CASETiFY tech accessory capsule collection extends to the iPhone, AirPods and AirPods Pro. The simple two-piece collaboration features a simple black and gold design that sees the brand’s classic owl motif stamped on the cases. The collection is available for the iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Pro and Airpod Pro and AirPod cases.

Incidentally, the CASETiFY x OVO collection arrives just in time to celebrate Drake’s newest joint album release with 21 Savage. This tech accessory capsule collection gives fans another opportunity to rep the OVO lifestyle in celebration of the new ‘Her Loss’ album.

Priced from USD40 to USD80, the cases now on sale online. To date, CASETiFY has released a number of unique collabs. Not too long ago, the brand released an uber cool Stranger Things collection. They have also unveiled an exclusive collection for M+’s Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition.

(Images: CASETiFY)