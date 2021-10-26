The world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, Razer and Panerai, the luxury watch manufacturer are collaborating for a sustainability campaign. Both brands have revealed that they are uniting under a shared commitment to advance ocean preservation.

At RazerCon 2021, a virtual celebration for gamers, Razer and Panerai announced their commitment to enhancing ocean literacy. Together, they will be uniting to support a joint cause that will be revealed in March 2022. Razer also rallied viewers to Make Time for our Ocean during the presentation. Part of this unique collaboration will also include a limited-edition, co-branded time piece made from sustainable material, which will hit the market in 2022.

Going Carbon Neutral

During the virtual event, Razer reinforced its commitment to the environment. By transforming the event into a live stream format, it served as the first ever carbon neutral gamers’ online event. Millions tuned into the livestream to watch Razer’s CEO Min-Liang Tan deliver a keynote address filled with surprise guests and exciting sustainability news and updates from the company.

“We have great ambitions around sustainability, but we also know that while there’s plenty we can do, we can’t do it all alone,” expressed the co-founder and CEO of Razer in his address. “That’s why collaboration is key for us at Razer, and we are thrilled to partner with Panerai on very important initiatives that will not only benefit consumers, but also the planet.”

Making a special appearance during the keynote was Panerai’s CEO Jean-Marc Pontroue who was joined by the brand’s sustainability ambassadors, Mike Horn, Jeremy Jauncey, and Li Yifeng, to inspire and empower viewers to protect the oceans.

The topic of ocean literacy was further expanded upon in a dedicated workshop led by Francesca Santoro, Programme Specialist, IOC UNESCO Regional Bureau for Science and Culture. During the workshop, viewers learned about the importance of the oceans, the current environmental threats, and what they can do to protect them.

(Images: Panerai)