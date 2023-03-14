Look out, flip phones everywhere: OPPO’s new foldable phone has entered the chat. Boasting the industry’s ‘shallowest crease’, the brand’s new Find N2 Flip proves that it certainly has what it takes to break through the market.

Between Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Huawei’s P50 Pocket, it’s pretty clear by now that the stylish flip phones of the ‘90s are making a serious comeback. There is just something undeniably satisfying about hanging up a call or finishing off a text via snapping the phone shut — the snaptitude, if you will — and the latest to jump on the bandwagon is OPPO, as it officially launched the Find N2 Flip only yesterday.

Though, ‘jumping on the bandwagon’ is a bit of a stretch. While the world was revelling in the exciting flip phone resurgence, OPPO has been quietly building its own model and taking notes from public feedback. OPPO isn’t new to foldable: the Find N, the brand’s first-ever foldable flagship smartphone, was released in 2021. Since then, the series really grew into its own. The OPPO Find N2, launched just last year, heeded the concerns of foldable being far too bulky and dense for everyday use — as a result, they came up with what was eventually dubbed the “industry’s lightest horizontally folding phone”.

How OPPO’s new foldable phone changes the formula

Now with the OPPO Find N2 Flip, the brand sets out to rectify yet another concern when it comes to this new breed of foldable: the dreaded crease. Fixing on a more refined hinge (a new-gen Flexion hinge), the Find N2 Flip boasts an almost invisible crease line, 63% narrower than its predecessor. This newer hinge also features fewer parts and is all-around simpler and cleaner in design.

While both Samsung and Huawei go for the minimalist, ‘less is more’ approach to the cover screen, OPPO takes this opportunity to pack quite a punch. This means that even with the phone flipped shut, you’ll still get to see a mini-version of your entire home screen, or neatly check your daily tasks, or get a great view to take selfies with. (At 3.26 inches, the OPPO Find N2 Flip’s cover screen is the largest among all vertical foldable smartphones.)

We’re not going to overstate the obvious. Among the improvements that OPPO made to the modern foldable are also the overall system and the camera specs. As you lose yourself in the pocket-sized, portable compact phone, you’ll also get to enjoy all-day battery life — and with 44W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, you’ll get to enjoy it for even longer. The only thing you’ll need to be responsible for is your screen time!

The OPPO Find N2 Flip also seems to understand the power of conquering selfies in this day and age. While it offers a 50MP wide-angle camera on its rear (front-facing when snapped shut, of course), the front camera also comes with a whopping 32MP and DOL-HDR — ready to deliver crisper, clearer images with outstanding quality no matter the lighting conditions.

Excited yet? We sure are. The OPPO Find N2 Flip comes in two simple but stunning colours: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple (the latter we believe to be inspired by the huge demand for it on social platforms like Instagram and TikTok).

