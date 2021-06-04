Many consider the light bulb as one of the most important inventions in human history. Literally changing the world, it brought light into our lives under the cover of darkness. Today, Ledlenser continues to live up to those ideals, supplying consumers with a wide range of products for their lighting needs.

Established in the 1990s in Europe by brothers Harald and Rainer Opolka, the brand’s road map to success was set upon disrupting the portable lighting industry. By harnessing the creative use of LED and technology along with the implementation of forward-thinking designs, they quickly established a new era for portable lighting.

Now, more than 20 years on, Ledlenser has established itself as a global leader in portable light solutions. Honouring that pioneering spirit remains a cornerstone of the brand. Ledlenser today continues to illuminate the world with a wide range of high quality and innovative lighting solutions and products.

Innovation In A Flash

Ever since the brand was conceptualised, Ledlenser’s range of products were targeted towards providing consumers everywhere with the freedom to succeed and excel at their jobs and passion with the best possible light source by their side. It has stayed true to that promise for more than 25 years by delivering products equipped with German engineering, innovative designs, and class-leading technologies.

A market leader in personal lighting in Europe, Japan and Australia, the brand offers a range of lighting solutions for every activity and task. Ledlenser’s technology-forward flashlights, headlamps, and work lights are the perfect trusted companion for everything from camping, diving, running, hunting, and fishing to skilled trades, DIY, and home emergency preparedness.

Shining A Spotlight On The World

A European heavyweight in portable LED lighting products, Ledlenser is now turning its spotlight unto the Singapore market. By establishing a foothold in the country as well as launching a Singaporean e-commerce business, they have now established a direct line to supply consumers for their lighting needs.

Along with carrying an extensive catalogue of products ranging from flashlights to headlamps as well as area lights and powerbanks, Ledlenser’s arrival to Singapore also coincides with the launch of its new global campaign, PowerUp. The social media campaign is targeted towards empowering its consumers with the power of light from Ledlenser.

All over the globe, consumers are sharing how Ledlenser’s range of lighting solutions are being utilised to illuminate their lives. Using the hashtag #PowerUP, users are seen utilising Ledlenser’s flashlights, headlamps and lamps for their lifestyle as well as work-related needs.

“A flashlight or headlamp can seem like a mundane thing until there’s that moment when you don’t have the light you need,” explains Greg Windom, President, Ledlenser USA. “The PowerUp campaign captures the emotions that are universal when you’re properly equipped and can conquer the dark: pride, accomplishment, freedom, adventure and safety.”

Ledlenser’s wide range of portable lights provides consumers and professionals with true problem-solving tools that are bright, reliable and also resilient enough to last a lifetime. Additionally, every light is backed by a seven-year warranty, which ensures long-lasting durability whilst lighting the way to unrivalled peace of mind for users.

