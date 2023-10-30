The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is currently our favourite of all the flip smartphones available in the world. Offering an immersive cover display, while maintaining its individuality, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a near-perfect rendition of the concept of a flip smartphone today. It makes fewer compromises in pursuit of its versatility, a trait that makes it an easy folding smartphone to live with. Hence, it won’t be an exaggeration to state that the Flip 5 is a living testament to Samsung’s decades’ worth of expertise in the flip phone segment and hence, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition is a great way to celebrate it.

Built to commemorate the 20 years of Samsung’s iconic E700 flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro gets a change of attire and some UI tweaks to ride high on nostalgia. Existing customers of the Flip 5 shouldn’t freak out as there aren’t any spec upgrades under the hood when compared to the vanilla model. Think of it as more of a celebratory edition for Samsung’s fanboys.

This Galaxy Z Flip 5 limited edition is made available in select markets from 1 November 2023 and surprisingly, you don’t have to pay a fortune to own one.

Hence, if the regular Galaxy Z Flip 5 wasn’t special enough for you, this retro edition may certainly get your attention. Here’s a quick rundown of everything that this special edition Samsung flip smartphone has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition: What are its features?

Let’s get the standard bits out first. This special edition of the Flip 5 is identical to the regular model that you can buy today and that’s not bad, considering that you get treated to the highest-end specs of any flip smartphone. The retro edition is based on the same mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that set new benchmarks in raw performance and power efficiency in 2022. Paired with Samsung’s feature-laden One UI 5.1 interface based on Android 13, this device is capable of making you a multitasking god!

The retro edition also offers the same dual 12-megapixel main camera system that scores high on versatility. Moreover, the 3,700 mAh battery should deliver an entire day with moderate usage.

Now, it’s time to check out the special edition features.

What makes the retro variant so special?

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition celebrates the vintage Samsung E700 flip phone from two decades ago and hence, it gets a new special coat of paint. The latest shade of Indigo along with the silver accents is highly reminiscent of the E700’s original colours.

The Cover Display also gets a special UI to flaunt. The clockface imitates the pixel graphics of the early 2000s and an animated background wallpaper is likely to put Samsung loyalists on a trip to nostalgia.

Additionally, the specially designed packaging box includes three Flipsuit cards with different Samsung logos from the past. You also get a special Flipsuit case along with a collector’s edition card featuring a unique serial number and an engraving of the Samsung E700.

Sadly, the charger is still not a part of the package.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 retro edition’s price

Samsung has announced this special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 only in South Korea and a couple of other markets. The device will be available in the 512GB storage trim, costing KRW 1,599,400 (approximately SGD 1,619). It will be put on sale from November 1 in Korea, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When did the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition release?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition will be released on 1 November 2023 in select markets.

– What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition has been announced at a price of KRW 1,599,400 (SGD 1,619).