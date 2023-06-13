If there’s anything that my numerous subscriptions to streaming services have taught me, it’s that the telecommunication medium matters. With streaming, cinema-worthy films transition to the small screen much faster than ever before, and the difference in picture and sound quality can sometimes be jarring.

My subscription to Disney+ alone proves this. Marvel blockbusters, with a Thor-ful lot of intricate computer effects and high fidelity, surround-sound action set pieces, look, sound and feel different when enjoyed in the cinema as compared to your average home TV set – or worse, on a mobile device.

Streaming has forced us to rethink our home entertainment systems. We want our favourite theatrical blockbusters to be presented to us at home in a manner that is as true to their creators’ vision as possible. This rethink becomes more urgent in the age of the Internet of Things, and with aesthetics and personalisation becoming a big part of how we engage with electronics. It is not just a rethinking the type of electronics we use, but also in terms of how smart and interconnected they can be.

In recent years, Samsung has introduced exciting new ways to factor electronics into interior design and living. The Frame, for example, sparked a rethink in electronics – they can blend in organically with the rest of the furniture, and do not have to be separate from the overall look and aesthetics of your home.

But Samsung’s biggest game-changer is the new series of Neo QLED 8K TVs that it had recently introduced in its Unbox & Discover event at Marina Bay Sands. The headliner of this new series is the bezel-less and borderless QN900, which comes in 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch options. Yeah, 85 inches. Many were initially sceptical when Samsung introduced these behemoths, believing it would not be practical in the context of most Singaporean homes.

Samsung disagrees, and we’re glad they had the boldness to do so, because this might very well mark a shift in how we approach electronics and interior design. In going for size, Samsung has not forsaken image quality, and Neo QLED 8K is, as the name suggests, a giant leap forward for television displays, as Samsung’s state-of-the-art quantum LED display achieves twice the pixels of standard TVs today. 8K has arrived in a huge way, all 7680×4320 pixels of it.

For reference, that’s equivalent to 33 million pixels (33 megapixels), four times more pixels than a 4K TV. This is made possible with the quantum LED (QLED) technology pioneered by Samsung, the fruit of a US$11 billion investment made back in 2019 on quantum dot technology for television displays.

QLED technology, which uses semiconductor nanocrystals that can produce pure monochromatic red, green and blue light, has been around since 2015 but Samsung has elevated it in a spectacular way. Instead of using the standard quantum light-emitting diodes to give off light and colour, Samsung developed a quantum dot colour filter and stacked it in front of the usual LCD backlight panel. The result is richer, more vibrant colours, and unrivalled image quality and detailing. It’s an artist’s television, possibly the richest canvas in the history of creating images.

The QLED 8K TVs also come with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony 3.0 for crisp, crystal-clear sound. You can take this to the next level with the HW-Q990C Soundbar, the new flagship of Samsung’s Q soundbar series. The HW-Q990C was designed specifically to work in tandem with the Neo QLED 8K TVs with a Dolby Atmos connection that gives a total of 11.1.4 channels of sound.

With these two together, Q-Symphony works even better as the soundbar leverages on the TV’s Neural Processing Unit to analyse audio signals to process each sound for more detail and deliver surround sound that’s precise to your location relative to the screen.

Elevating it even further is the artificial intelligence-powered Sound Remastering feature available at your fingertips when these two devices work together. This feature uses AI to isolate and remaster each sound object, smartly amplifying vocal notes for clear, distinct dialogue, heightening atmospherics with enveloping environmental sounds that cocoon you in a symphony of aural artistry.

The entire system is the cornerstone of Samsung’s vision for the smart home, where all appliances and personal devices, including the refrigerator, home theatre, curtains or blinds, smartphones, lights and even washing machines are integrated via the SmartThings app.

Clearly, Neo QLED 8K is ahead of the curve. But does it have a place in our homes? At the Unbox & Discover event, a relatively small space was set aside to simulate real-world living situations in Singapore, where HDB and condominium apartments might not offer the same space for a complete home theatre setup as larger landed properties such as bungalows would.

According to ergonomics research, the best and most immersive viewing experience is when 40 degrees of your field of view is taken up by the screen. To get this, you only need 2.3 metres between the television and the sofa for a 75-inch TV, and 2.6 metres for an 85-inch screen. These are dimensions that are achievable within the context of Singapore’s HDB and condominium apartments.

The most important thing that this integrated system does is to shift our content consumption away from our mobile devices and towards an immaculate entertainment setup. It is shifting consumption away from passive absorption based on convenience and portability to a more immersive experience that allows users to fully appreciate audio visual artistry.

Samsung’s tagline for its new slate of electronics – “More Wow Than Ever” – might seem contrived to some, but it is rightfully putting Wow back into how we consume media and content. It’s taking us back to our childhood, when mind-blowing action set pieces left us breathless in the cinema, when a thespian delivers an inspired performance, and every emotion, every nuanced subtext becomes almost tangible in that close-up on the big screen.

The new 8K format will force content creators and studios to deliver more quality, but we believe it will also force us as consumers to demand and appreciate higher-quality content. Samsung isn’t just making us rethink our home entertainment systems – they’re also encouraging us to rethink who we are as media consumers. And that, I believe, is a very good thing.

