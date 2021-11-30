Secretlab For Automobili Lamborghini Brings Performance And Style To Gaming Chairs

Bring the spirit of Lamborghini off the road and into your home with the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

Renowned for their performance and style, Lamborghini serves as an inspiration for this new luxurious gaming chair. Fusing technology, innovation, and craftsmanship, the collection epitomises next-generation ergonomic comfort and state-of-the-art design.

United by the same uncompromising approach to performance and style, Secretlab and the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese come together to create the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Collection. A tribute to the fanatical attention to detail that both brands are known for, every stitch, shade, and material was carefully considered to deliver luxury in gaming chairs.

Drawing from Lamborghini’s iconic super sports car designs, the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition features a carbon fibre top plate and luxurious Alcantara for an exceptional interpretation of Lamborghini design in a seat created for the truest fans.

The Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Edition chair is due out in 2022. However it is set to make its debut at The Real Race, a global racing simulator competition for players of all levels. Drivers in America, Europe, Africa, and Asia will battle across both virtual and real tracks for the opportunity to become Lamborghini’s official sim driver for 2022.

(Images: Secretlab)