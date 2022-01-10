Secretlab Introduces Pokémon Collection Featuring Pikachu And Charizard Gaming Chairs

Pull up a chair Pokémon fans, but make sure it’s one of these two from Secretlab.

A gaming chair specialist, the Secretlab Pokémon Collection is just the perfect addition to any gaming den. Secretlab’s new Pokémon Collection features two chairs inspired by the characters from the hit video gam franchise.

Pokémon #025 and Pokémon #006 Edition chairs are inspired by Pikachu and Charizard, two of the most familiar Pokémon from the Kanto region. Combining the award-winning comfort of the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 with two of the most beloved Pokémon of all time, the Secretlab Pokémon #025 and Pokémon #006 Edition chairs are designed for the most fervent Pokémon fans.

Comfy & Cool

These chairs will launch first in Japan to kick-start the Pokémon Collection campaign, followed by Southeast Asian markets, including Singapore. Created in 1996, Pokémon is a role-playing game series filled with elements of play such as “collecting”, in which the player catches and raises Pokémon, as well as “communication”, in which the player trades and battles with friends.

The Pokémon Collection by Secretlab brings together years of research and science-backed ergonomics to deliver a world-class sitting experience for Pokémon fans. Upholstered in Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette for plush, supple comfort and featuring your chosen Pokémon stitched onto the backrest, the chairs are a one-of-a-kind memorabilia for fans across generations.

For fans, they can complete their setup with their favorite Pokémon. The Secretlab Pokémon #025 Edition delivers an electric edge with Pikachu stitched on in soft velour, while the Secretlab Pokémon #006 Edition turns up the heat at your battle station with detailed Charizard embroidery.

Debossed motifs of your chosen Pokémon are found along the chair’s side panels, embellished with Poké Ball detailing on each chair’s shoulder and finished with a unique tab showcasing each Pokémon’s type atop the backrest.

Available in sizes Small and Regular, the Pokémon Collection by Secretlab will let fans of the long-standing franchise take delight in and choose either Pikachu or Charizard as their seat of choice, while enjoying the latest ergonomic upgrades of the Secretlab 2022 series.

(Images: Secret Lab)