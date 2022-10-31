Halloween is here and although its mostly ghost, ghouls, playing dress up and trick or treating, the spooky season is also about fun. Leading multimedia instant messaging app, Snapchat is certainly down with that as it has launched a series of features exclusively for Halloween.

Get ready to unleash your spooky side this Halloween with Snapchat. To help Snapchatters get in the ghostly spirit, the platform has brewed up Halloween-themed Lenses and Bitmoji features. It is also bringing back the beloved haunted theme Snap Map on October 31, and for Snapchat+ members only, granting access to brand new spine-chilling exclusive profile backgrounds.

Using Snap AR, users can turn their car into a spooky Pumpkin Carriage. They can also add a creepy mood to their home with Rune Room, which lets you stamp runes – or mysterious, ancient lettering – on any surface. And, whether you’re a cat or dog person, transform your furry friend into a ghost with the help of Spooky Pet.

Additionally, Snap is also releasing five new Bitmoji costumes, including a cat burglar, a devil catsuit, a superhero, a cheerleader, and an 80s aerobics instructor. For a limited time only, secure Fantasy Wings for your Bitmoji, which are exclusively available on Snapchat until November 1. Or, if dressing up isn’t for you, choose from three new festive Halloween t-shirts, including two spooky graphic tees and one that simply reads ‘This is my Costume’.

(Images: Snapchat)