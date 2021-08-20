Vloggers and Video Creators who want to elevate their content will want to check out the new Sony ZV-E10 APS-C. Catering to the demands of this creative group, Sony Electronics has brought this nifty camera to the market.

The Sony ZV-E10 is the first Alpha series interchangeable lens vlog camera. Designed from the ground up for this creative segment, the new camera combines Sony’s advanced imaging technology with extensive usability and a custom-built feature set that is optimized for video creators.

Vlog Away

The ZV-E10 APS-C camera is designed to deliver high quality video and audio performance. But its also kitted with vlog-optimized functions along with versatile connectivity. Its tech credentials are outstanding with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor at its core. Its also equipped with a BIONZ X image processing engine to produce high-quality imagery with high-sensitivity, detailed texture depiction and beautiful natural bokeh.

Additionally, the Sony ZV-E10 includes the acclaimed vlogging-specific features favoured in the popular ZV-1 digital camera. This includes the “Background Defocus” effect that can smoothly switch between a blurred (bokeh) and sharp background. It also has the “Product Showcase Setting” mode allowing the camera to automatically shift focus from the subject’s face to an object being highlighted.

The ZV-E10 features a video-first design in a lightweight form factor (approx. 12 oz. / 343g) and includes the popular side-opening Vari-angle LCD Screen. This simplifies setup while still allowing users to see the screen in selfie shooting mode and from high and low angles.

Feature Enhanced For Great Videos

In addition to the screen, the ZV-E10 includes several other easy-to-use functions that are specifically designed for vlogging. There’s a new mode button located on the top of the camera that allows creators to easily change between Still/Movie/Slow and Quick modes with just one touch.

The new camera also includes advanced video features such as 4K (QFHD: 3840 x 2160) video shooting and Slow Motion with high picture quality (FHD 120p). Electronic image stabilization with Active Mode is also available and delivers stable video recording even while walking and shooting hand-held. Further, the ZV-E10’s advanced AF (autofocus) technology provides fast, precise AF with excellent tracking performance, as well as high quality audio for clear sound recording.

Other mainstay features include a Fast Hybrid AF and Real-time Eye AF for video with Real-time Tracking. This feature allows the camera to keep track of the subject’s face and eyes for fast and precise autofocusing even while recording on-the-go and in challenging environments.

When shooting in different settings with dramatic changes in light, the user can rest assured that the ZV-E10 will automatically correct the exposure, using an original Face Priority AE (auto exposure) algorithm capable of rapid AE transitions, so that the subject’s face is not over or under exposed.

Up-To-Date For Conferencing And Livestreaming

Understanding the demands of today’s work environment with the world switching to video conferencing and livestreaming, the Sony ZV E-10 is built for these very needs. The camera can be utilised as a high-quality webcam or live streaming camera by simply connecting it to a PC or smartphone for increased mobility while streaming with no additional software needed.

To capture crystal clear sound recordings, Sony has equipped the camera with an internal Directional 3-Capsule Mi. This cutting-edge feature enables the ZV-E10 to accurately capture the speaker’s voice and the supplied wind screen to greatly reduce wind noise.

For expanded audio options, the ZV-E10 includes a Digital audio interface via Multi Interface (MI) Shoe and a mic jack to connect an external mic. The inclusion of a headphone jack allows the user to connect headphones to accurately monitor sound recordings. Audio output timing can also be set for Live or Lip Sync.

Another plus point is the camera’s ability to deliver fast and seamless data transfers. Using Sony’s Imaging Edge Mobile app, users can transfer selected images and video files to a mobile device via Wi-Fi.

This also allows the user to transfer RAW image files. After the camera has been paired to the Imaging Edge Mobile app, the files’ location data can be acquired from the mobile device and recorded. Users can transfer files from an SD card in the camera to a smartphone (mobile device) via Bluetooth even if the camera is powered OFF.

The Sony ZV-E10 also features long battery performance. Fully-charged, it has enough power to capture up to 125 minutes or 440 images on a full charge. Certainly, that’s more than enough to capture your next major vlog for your audience. Get it here.

(Images: Sony Electronics)