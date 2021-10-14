If you love the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe, great. But that doesn’t mean you should use superhero passwords to access important accounts. According to the Mozilla Foundation, we should all avoid using the names of superheroes as passwords.

The Mozilla report indicates that internet users use them too often and that, not surprisingly, hackers are aware of that when they’re attempting to gain access to your precious personal data.

This study, based on statistics from the website Haveibeenpwned.com, reveals that accounts with superhero passwords are among the most hacked. You shouldn’t use them — as well as any first name, date of birth, or the combinations “123456” and “azerty.” These are the most commonly used passwords in the world and, therefore, popular with hackers.

Top 10 superhero names most used as passwords

Superman Batman Spider-Man Wolverine Iron Man Wonder Woman Daredevil Thor Black Widow Black Panther

If you’re thinking, hang on, what if we use their alter egos as an option. Well, think again. The report notes that even the real identities of these superheroes, such as James Howlett/Logan, Clark Kent, Bruce Wayne, and Peter Parker should be avoided.

In any case, the more complex a password is, mixing numbers, letters, and signs, the more difficult it will be to crack.

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Featured image: jariyawat thinsandee / Getty Images)