You can now experience full HD AAA gaming in the palm of your hand with the ROG Ally. Launched by Republic of Gamers, the incredibly powerful new Windows 11 gaming handheld is driven by the cutting-edge AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor.

Through this superior performance, the Ally can breeze through AAA games and indie titles in 1080p with ease. Plus, with robust support and partnerships throughout the industry, the Ally is poised to be the ultimate handheld gaming machine.

Next-Gen Handheld

With the Ally, gamers can experience ultra smooth and fast gaming experience on the go. With Full HD capabilities and Windows support, it can play titles from Steam, Epic, and more. Additionally it also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate right out of the box. Gamers can play solo, connect to a TV to play with friends, or kick into high gear with the ROG XG Mobile suite of external GPUs for a truly top-tier gaming experience.

The handheld device is powered by the all-new Ryzen Z1 Series processor from AMD. Built on the “Zen 4” architecture combined with AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor rivals the prowess of game consoles, featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 8.6 teraflops of graphics processing power.

Don’t worry about uninterrupted gaming too as the ROG Ally sports an ROG Zero Gravity thermal system. Boasting a dual-fan system with ultrathin heatsink fins and high-friction heat pipes, it ensures the Ally stays cool in any orientation. The Ally also comes equipped with 16 GB of high speed LPDDR5 6400 MHz memory, 512 GB of PCIe Gen 4 storage, and a UHS-II microSD card slot to further expand its storage capacity.

Smooth, Interrupted Performance

WiFi 6E support ensures that the Ally stays on a rock-solid connection, even in congested networks, whether gamers are natively playing a multiplayer match or streaming a game via Xbox Cloud Gaming or AMD Link.

Flagship gaming performance demands a display to match, and the Ally does not disappoint. Equipped with a 120 Hz FHD (1080p) touchscreen with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, gamers will enjoy supreme motion clarity in fast-paced games, with no tearing or stuttering.

The display also has a maximum brightness of 500 nits, enabling gamers to easily keep track of the action in more challenging environments, like outdoors. This touchscreen display also acts to seamlessly allow navigation of Windows 11 when gamers need to change settings or install their next game.

The ROG Ally is due to launch in June. Pre-orders are available via registration.

(Images: Republic of Gamers)