Technology meets musicality in the new ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition. A result of a collaboration between ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) and the world-renowned producer and DJ, the new powerful gaming and creative laptop fuses high-end tech specs with the unique style of Alan Walker.

Ready For Any Creative Endeavour

When ROG first forged a partnership with Alan Walker, one laptop stood out among the field. The ROG Zephyrus G14 AW SE fit the mould as a perfect do-anything companion for a self-made creator and gamer.

Blending best-in-class portability with the potent performance, the laptop packs in an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. For Walker — or those who aspire to follow in his footsteps — it represents the ultimate tool for gamers and creators on the go who want to be able to switch gears at the drop of a beat.

Never satisfied with merely nudging the envelope, ROG has packed the ROG Zephyrus G14 AW SE with even more premium finishes and personalization. Designed in collaboration with Walker, this special edition G14 features unique colour accents, like the Spectre Blue shade of the AniMe Matrix LED array, exclusive to this machine.

The nameplate sports a similar tone, along with Walker’s idea to include his own signature next to the ROG logo. This nameplate is manufactured with a physical vapor deposition process for an enticing reflectivity that changes from different angles. Two fabric belts along the lid add ROG’s signature cyberpunk flair, with one belt using reflective text that blends with the matrix LEDs.

Never Miss A Beat

The experience begins the moment the user lays their fingers on the container, thanks to a stunning design and acrylic top cover, all selected by Walker himself. The box is far more than mere packaging: it’s a creative accessory all its own.

Connect the box to the G14 with a USB Type-C cable and it turns into the ROG Remix sampler, with conductive pads on the surface that allow users to trigger 18 of Walker’s own sound effects. Users can start with one of Walker’s genre-defining tracks or import their own tunes into the custom software, developed with Walker and his team.

ROG Remix also displays unique ROG and Alan Walker inspired animations on the main screen of the laptop and AniMe Matrix panel based on the MIDI inputs selected. The laptop even features a custom boot animation and Alan Walker wallpaper.

The glass touchpad is shaded with a customized pattern inspired by a music equalizer, alongside keycaps matching Alan Walker’s signature colours—plus A and W keys with the producer’s logo printed on top.

To cap it all off, an Alan Walker and ROG-styled baseball cap and pair of socks also come bundled with a special edition of the ROG Sleeve so owners can represent the Republic anywhere.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition (GA401QEC) retails at S$3,098 and will be available exclusively at the ROG Experience Store Bugis and the ASUS Online Store.

(Images: ASUS)